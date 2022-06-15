Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Marriage: Are they signing Prenup?

Wedding bells have finally rung for the ‘Princess of Pop,’ Fans are over the moon as they try to dig up as much information as possible about their favorite singer Britney Spears Marriage.

As they say, the third time is the charm, and we hope that Britney’s third marriage turns out to be her last! She has been dating her husband, Sam Asghari, since 2016! The couple got engaged the previous year and married just three days ago. Rumors have it that they signed a pretty intense prenup to ensure that Britney can protect her estate in case things do not work out! Is there any truth to these rumors? Are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari signing a prenup? Keep on reading to find out!

Britney Spears Marriage Ceremony

While shooting Slumber Party’s music video in 2016, Britney and Sam met for the first time. They instantly hit it off, and Britney publicly announced their relationship on Instagram in 2017. Then, after five fun-filled years of dating, the two finally got engaged in 2021. Spears posted a video announcing her engagement on Instagram with the caption,

“I can’t f—ing believes it!!!!!!”

In June 2022, the dreamy couple has tied the knot and taken their relationship to the next level.

Britney Spears Marriage was magical and inspiring. It consisted of a short list comprising only 60 guests, including Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, her husband Carter Reum, Drew Barrymore, and Maria Menounos. Her attorney Mathew Rosengart also attended the wedding after helping her escape her father’s conservatorship. A source gave details of Britney’s marriage to People saying,

“Britney walked herself down the aisle. She looked stunning in her main dress. She cried happy tears at some moments.”

Unfortunately, all of Britney’s family was missing from her nuptial ceremony, including her dad Jamie Spears and mother, Lynn Spears. Even her children from her previous marriage, i.e. Sean Preston and Jayden James, did not attend the wedding. Mark Vincent Kaplan, Britney’s ex-husband’s attorney, told People that there was no suspicious reason behind the children’s absence.

“[Preston and Jayden] are happy for their mom, hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together. It’s their night, and they didn’t want to take away from them.”

Britney Spears Wedding Outfit

The Princess of Pop is known for her glamor and glitz, and her wedding outfit was the same! The custom off-the-shoulder Versace dress made her look like a real-life angel. She paired it with a classic white veil while walking down the aisle as “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis played in the background. Donatella Versace shared details of the outfit with People saying,

“Crafted in a delicate white silk cady, the design features a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and comes together with a stream of pearl buttons. The seamline of the bodice follows the corset boning that narrows at the waist. The column silhouette is cut with a front leg-slit, while the back pleats from the waist cascade into a three-meter train.” “The veil is crafted from four and a half meters of silk tulle trimmed in silk satin. The look was completed with tulle gloves embellished with pearls and matching white satin pumps,” she added.

Sam, too wore a Versace outfit. It was a black tuxedo, and he looked like the Perfect Prince Charming for our Pop Princess.

As for the wedding rings for Britney Spears marriage, they were spectacular! The custom-designed Stephanie Gottlieb left all our jaws hanging in awe! Britney’s ring consisted of two platinum eternity bands. One had a classic round diamond band, while the other had a marquise diamond band. Sam’s ring was a classic platinum 5mm band, which went perfectly with his classic black tux!

Our Princess wore over 60 carats of diamonds at her wedding, retailing for $570,000. The numbers are given to us by Us Weekly.

Reverend Clint Hufft officiated the wedding ceremony. He was the same reverend officiating Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s wedding last year.

Britney Spears Marriage Prenups

After Britney announced her engagement in 2021, several fans quickly asked her to sign a prenup! Even Octavia Spencer asked her to do the same in her post’s comments section. “Make him sign a prenup,” she wrote.

Sam responded to the comments with humor and confirmed that the soon-to-be-married couple would have a solid prenup.

“Thank you, everyone, who is concerned about The Prenup! Of course, we’re getting [an] iron-clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”

During the same period, Mathew Rosengart helped Britney escape her father’s conservatorship so that his involvement in the prenuptial agreement could be removed.

“Ms. Spears and the undersigned counsel are engaging a family law attorney to craft a prenuptial agreement. The prenuptial agreement process will require communications with and cooperation from the Conservator of her Estate but, as referenced above and well-established on record, given that Ms. Spears’s relationship with that Conservator (her father) is broken, Mr. Spears’s continued involvement would impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s best interests,” he said during the court filing.

Thus, Britney Spears marriage prenups are happening for sure! However, they are “taking longer than usual,” revealed a source to Us Weekly. “Sam wants substantial increases for every five years they are married, should it end,” said the source. Moreover, they also added that Sam is afraid of the risk of ending up “penniless if they separate.”

“Britney’s staying out of the entire process,” the insider added. “She’s just letting her lawyers hash it out with Sam’s team.”

Details of the prenup agreements are unknown till now. However, we will surely update you guys as soon as we find out more!

Britney wedding in the Past

Britney’s divorce from her ex-husband Kevin Federline resulted in her having to pay him $20,000/month, according to TMZ. Additionally, Kevin also got $1.3 million as part of the divorce settlement. Thus, it makes sense that Britney’s lawyers are carefully crafting the prenup agreements this time.

As for Britney Spears marriage to her first husband, Jason Allen Alexander, in 2005, it only lasted for 55 hours! It was annulled after just two days.

