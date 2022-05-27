Fast and Furious 10 Behind the Scenes Exclusives Videos from Torino

Fast and Furious 10 is an upcoming movie directed by Louis Leterrier. Justin Lin, Dan Mazeau and Gary Scott Thompson are the writers of the movie. The movie is scheduled to be released on 19th May 2023. Original Film is the production company and according to sources, most of the filming of the movie is taking place in Rome, Italy. The movie will feature prominent casts like Charlie Theron, Alan Ritchson, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez. Additional casts include Scott Eastwood, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker and Jordana Brewster. Recently, exclusive videos capturing the behind the scenes of Fast and Furious 10 from Torino have surfaced.

Exclusive Behind The Scene Videos From Fast and Furious 10

An exclusive videos of Fast and Furious 10 Behind the Scenes in Torino has surfaced on the internet. In the video, one could see a giant ball smashing a bus into two. Recently, the filming of the movie was disrupted due to technical problems and rain. However, the filming of the movie is now taking place in the full swing. In the video, one course sees the cars going through crash tests where the customers of the Crimea Bar were looking at it.

In addition to that, one could also see the removal of the logos from the body. Also, the giant ball that is seen in the video is said to be the first test to check the trajectory of the ball during the stunt. One could also see the set-up of the movie which was filled with cranes, fireproof cable, a fibreglass sphere and a carriageway. All these additional elements will be deleted during the post-production phase of the movie digitally.

Video source on TikTok : edward.v.official

Filming Of Fast and Furious 10

Scheduled to be released in May 2023, the filming of the movie began this year in April. Most of the main characters of the franchise will be returning for the upcoming movie. The production budget of the movie is believed to be $300 million, out of which $100 million will be paid to the casts alone. Previously, the movie faced disruption due to a clash between Lin and Diesel. Later, Lin was replaced as the director of the movie. However, the shooting of the movie then soon began in the United Kingdom. Other filming locations of the movie include Rome where the shooting began this very month.

Release Date

Previously, Fast and Furious 10 was supposed to be released on 2nd April 2021. However, the same was delayed due to a global pandemic and the release date of the same was delayed indefinitely. Last year, in June, Diesel announced that they will try their best to release the movie in February 2023. Later, in August, it was officially announced that Fast and Furious 10 will be released on April 7, 2023. However, even that date was not the final date. In December 2021, it was announced that the movie will be released in May 2023. We still don’t know if the movie will see further delays in the coming time or not.

However, with the production and filming of the movie-going on in full swing, we truly hope that the makers of the movie are able to meet the deadline of May, 2023. Most probable, the tenth entry of the franchise will be the finale of it. Considering this fact, one can expect huge anticipation from Fast and Furious 10. The behind the scenes footage of the movie also indicates that the makers are trying to set a new benchmark with this movie. Once the filming is completed and the trailer is released, we will have a better idea of the same.