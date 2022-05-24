14 students and 1 teacher died in a Texas Elementary School Shooting

Tuesday’s incident at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of fourteen students and one teacher, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

He stated that the 18-year-old accused, a student at Uvalde High School, was also killed.

During an unconnected press briefing, Abbott stated, “He brutally and inexplicably murdered 14 students and a teacher.”

The suspect is also believed to have fatally shot his grandmother prior to entering the school and opened fire again.

Abbott stated that the shooter, who law enforcement resource and the governor indicated as Salvador Ramos, possessed a handgun and possibly a rifle.

“When parents leave their kids in school, they always have hopes that they’ll be able to pick them up at the end of the school day. And that there are families in sorrow at this time “Abbott said. The state of Texas mourns with them over the fact that these parents will be unable to collect their children.

Abbott stated that two responding policemen are amongst the injured. It is expected that they will survive, he said.

According to Uvalde Memorial Hospital, 15 students were treated in the emergency unit following the incident. The hospital reported that two patients were transferred to San Antonio for further treatment, with a third transfer pending. A 45-year-old man was also admitted to hospital after being struck by a bullet, according to the hospital.

University Health in San Antonio reported that a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, both victims of the shooting, were in critical condition.

According to an Army official, two adult victims in critical condition are being treated at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

According to law enforcement sources that a number of the victims are the kids of Customs and Border Patrol agents.

Don McLaughlin, the mayor of Uvalde, did not confirm the number of casualties, but he said via sms that “this is a very bad situation.” Before releasing any information, the office is attempting to contact parents, according to him.

Previously, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had issued a warning that a shooter was present at Robb Elementary School and urged residents to avoid the area.

“There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary,” the school district said on Twitter. “Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared.”

Initially, a school official told that the shooting happened off-campus and also that Robb Elementary School is in lockdown.

According to police, the shooting took place immediately after 11:30 a.m. local time.

Parents of students in the second, third, and fourth grades were notified shortly after 2:00 p.m. that their children had been transferred to the Sgt. Willie Deleon Civic Center and could be picked up there.

Ryan Ramirez, a father, told that he went to the civic center and elementary school in an attempt to locate his fourth-grade daughter after the shooting.

“Simply confused and anxious. I’m trying to determine where my infant is “He reported to the station.

Uvalde, Texas is situated west of San Antonio and about 90 minutes away.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the San Antonio Police Department, and the FBI are sending assistance.

Additionally, the Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has stated that it is assisting with the investigation.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security stated that Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was briefed on the situation and that the agency is “actively coordinating with federal, state, and local partners.” Local Customs and Border Protection agents also responded to the incident.

A law enforcement bulletin stating that the National Counterterrorism Operations Center believes there is currently “no known terrorism connection.”