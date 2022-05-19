Undefeated Boxer Musa Yamak dies of a heart attack during a fight

Musa Yamak death was unbelievable, an undefeated boxing champion, died from a heart attack on Saturday, May 14th, 2022. The distressing news came in from Munich as the boxer collapsed mid-fight. The 38-year-old fighter was facing his opponent Hamza Wandera from Uganda. Yamak received a heavy blow in the second round and collapsed before the start of the third round. The unfortunate incident was caught on camera as the fight was live-streamed for fans worldwide.

Who was Musa Yamak?

Musa Yamak was a Turkish Boxer born to a Turkish family in Alura. There is not much information regarding Yamak’s early life available to the public. However, we know that he went to a private school and then a private university before going into boxing. Musa weighed 86kgs and had a height of 5 feet 10 inches. The boxer has won all 75 fights he has fought in his career.

Musa Yamak final fight

The fight started typically, with both fighters in a seemingly healthy conditions. Musa fought well in the first round; however, he received a fatal blow to his chest during the second round. This caused him to be disoriented, and as the third round was about to begin, he fell to the ground.

Paramedics rushed into the ring to revive the boxer. However, all efforts went futile. Yamak was then rushed to the nearest local hospital, and it was there that he was declared dead. The paramedics had to face the multitudes of angry fans and family members present at the site. The local police sent out patrol cars to ensure the paramedics’ safety, as stated by the local police’s spokesperson.

Career

Yamak was an exceptional boxer who had a clean record of winning all his fights. The fighter took great pride in his 8-0 winning streak. Having defeated all his opponents through knockout, he was indeed a great challenge for anyone who stepped into the ring with him.

The fighter started his international fighting career back in 2017. He gained significant recognition and popularity after winning the WBFed International title last year.

This is the second time this year that we have heard of such traffic and the sudden death of a boxer. Before this, Armenian-born Russian boxer Arrest Sahakyan passed away on January 9th, 2022, after suffering a knockout defeat in a fight on December 26th. The boxer had gone into a 10-day-long coma before being declared dead at 26.

Another young fighter, named Rashed Al-Swaisat, also lost his life the previous year. The 19-year-old boxer collapsed in the ring during a World Youth Championship fight.

Following Musa Yamak’s death, Turkish official Hasan Turan tweeted,

“We lost our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who won European and Asian championships, at a young age after a heart attack,”

He added,”

I wish God’s mercy on the deceased, whom we met at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey when he came to Ankara for the competition, and my condolences to his sad family and fans.”

The sudden death of Musa Yamak has genuinely left his fans and the entire boxing community in shock. Multiple fans and some fellow boxers have also expressed condolences toward Musa Yamak and his family. The increasing frequency of death of fighters over the past few years is truly alarming and shows that maybe the safety rules that are put in place are not sufficient.

We express our condolences to Musa Yamak’s friends and family. We hope that the boxing officials will look into this further and set better safety rules and protocols for the boxers.

