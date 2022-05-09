Jennifer Aniston Boyfriends: Know Her Dating History

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most famous Hollywood actresses who rose to fame with her role of Rachel on Friends. For a long time, the dating life of Jennifer Aniston has been a topic of discussion amongst fans. From her marriage to Brad Pitt to divorce and then a second marriage with Justin Theroux, her dating life has been a roller coaster ride for sure. Her love life has been in the limelight along with her. If you are wondering how her dating life has been, you are in the right space because we will be soon discussing Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriends. It’s time to dive in!

Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is one of the first and most important boyfriends of Jennifer Aniston. The duo started dating in 1998 and soon tied the knots two years later. Brad Pitt also made an appearance in her show, Friends. However, the couple announced their split in 2005. Their marriage lasted for five years. The divorce was an emotional journey for her. During an interview in 205 she said that when something comes to an end, it cracks you open, it cracks you open to the feeling. She further went ahead to say that when you try to avoid pain, you end up feeling greater pain. What saddened her was that she had to face this human experience in public eyes and she wished it was a private affair.

After the breakup, Brad Pitt started dating Angelina Jolie, who at the time was his co-star in the movie Mr and Mrs Smith. This raised many rumours because when they started coming out like a gap, it was realized that they originally met on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and at that time, Brad Pitt was still with Aniston. The rumours that ignited after that clearly upset Aniston and she was pretty vocal about it.

Jennifer Aniston And Theroux

Theroux was one of many Jennifer Aniston boyfriends and luckily, the couple made their relationship stronger by marrying each other. Aniston started dating Theroux in 2011. They got engaged the next year, but the marriage did not happen immediately. It was decided not to rush the entire wedding process. Later, in July,2013, it was revealed that they were already married. Later, an intimate wedding ceremony was held at their home in 2015. After three years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways. They released a joint statement regarding the same in February 2018. It was a mutual decision to get divorced and they declared each other best friends and said that they will continue cherishing their friendship. The couple believes that they did not have a dramatic split and that they still very much love each other. However, this is always about her married life. Let’s now see who Jennifer Aniston has dated over the years.

Jennifer Aniston Boyfriends

The list of Jennifer Aniston boyfriends is long. However, that is not a bad thing. It is always wise to experiment with the people before deciding that he or she is the one. Anfinson dated Charlie Schlatter in the 1990s when they were working on a television show. She also dated Daniel McDonald and Antinson described him as her first love. Aniston dated him for five years before they broke up. She also dated Jon Steward, but it was more of a one time date.

Next in the list of Jennifer Aniston boyfriends is Adam Duritz who she dated briefly in 1995. She also dated Tate Donovan. They even worked together on Friends. However, it was a tough time for both to work together as they were in the middle of a break at the same time. Aniston also dated Paul Rudd, however, she said that they kind of dated each other when they were like 12. So, would you include him in the list of Jennifer Aniston boyfriends?

The others who have been lucky enough to be counted in the list of Jennifer Aniston boyfriends are Vince Vaughn, Paul Sculfor, John Mayer with who she shared on and off kind of relationship, Bradley Cooper and Gerald Butler.

