Pakistan’s Javed Afridi is interested in buying Chelsea Football Club from Roman Abramovich

Javed Afridi might buy Chelsea and become the owner. According to a recent report by a Spanish sports website, Afridi, the prominent Pakistani businessman is in the race of being the Chelsea owner by replacing Roman Abramovich. The information about the same was tweeted by Soy Madridista on Wednesday. Abramovich, the current owner of Chelsea has put Chelsea up for sale after pressure mounted on him as an owner of the Premier League giants because of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

With Chelsea up for sale, Javed Afridi of Pakistan has shown interest in buying the biggest football club in the world. He is currently ner of Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

Javed Afridi Has Already Done A Meeting To Buy Chelsea

According to sources, the team members of Javed Afridi are already in the United Kingdom holding a meeting with sports and legal agencies there. The same source also confirmed that there are a good number of investors who are interested in buying the popular Chelsea Football Club. Currently, the opportunity ​​ seems bright because the anticipation of an Asian owner looks attractive and a negotiation regarding the same is taking place.

Along with Javed Afridi, even Hansjoerg Wyss, the Swiss billionaire is in the race for buying Chelsea and according to sources, he has received an offer for the same from Abramovich.

Who Is Roman Abramovich?

Roman Abramovich is the current owner of Chelsea. He is a Russian billionaire who is currently under pressure to sell the team because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He purchased Cheleasa back in 2003. Under his ownership, Chelsea managed to win five Premier League titles and five FA Cups.

Who Is Javed Afridi?

Javed Afridi needs no introduction but still here is a bit of information about him. He is a Pakistani entrepreneur and business executive. Afridi is an alma mater of the University of Oxford and London School of Economics. He is the CEO of Haier Pakistan and also, he owns the MG JW Automobile Pakistan. He is a lover of sports and the same is visible from the fact that he is the owner of the cricket franchise Peshwar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League and his recent interest in buying Chelsea Football Club.