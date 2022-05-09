Andrew Garfield is an American and English actor. He is a seasoned actor that has won many accolades including Tony Award, British Academy Television Award and Golden Globe Award. Andrew Garfield was born in Los Angeles and was trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. He began his career on the stages of the United Kingdom. His worldwide recognition came when he played the role of Spider-Man in the superhero movie The Amazing Spider-Man, followed by The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Not only is his professional career in the limelight but his personal life has been a subject of interest for the fans. Oftentimes, the question of who is Andrew Garfield’s wife is posed and there is no clear answer regarding the same.

The Relationship Timeline Of Andrew Garfield

Before knowing who Andrew Garfield’s wife is, it is important to understand the timeline of his relationships. Even though Andrew Garfield has tried to hide his personal life, he has failed to do so. The amount of limelight on the actor has been such that it is practically impossible to keep his private life off the radar. Here’s a timeline of his relationship status.

Andrew Garfield’s first high-profile relationship started in 2012 with Emma Stone. The two managed to fall in love on the sets of The Amazing Spider-Man. The on-screen love story turned into a real-life love story. The duo later returned for their roles in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 too. However, in 2014, they ended their relationship. According to reports, even though the relationship ended, they were on good terms with each other. The reason cited for the end of the relationship was that it was not just working.

The next relationship of Andrew Garfield was with Jessica Jones who had previously starred in Malibu in 2018. However, the chemistry between them was gone too soon. Also, Andrew Garfield was linked with Rita Ora in 2018, but it was never confirmed whether they were in a relationship or not. In March 2019, Andrew Garfield was seen in an intimate photo with Aisling Bea where he was seen placing his arm around the Irish actress. However, whether they were in a relationship or not could be confirmed.

In 2019, Andrew Garfield was in a relationship with Christine Gabel. Both of them managed to keep their relationship a private affair. However, in November 2021, the duo was seen holding hands in New York City and then, the news about their breakup started circulating. Again, in 2021, Andrew Garfield was seen with Alyssa Miller. The couple confirmed their relationship in February 2022 when they were photographed together holding hands ahead of Valentine’s Day. However, according to sources, the couple has broken up. The breakup is, however, not officially confirmed and it can be a rumour too.

Miller recently addressed the report about their split-upon Instagram by uploading a photo of herself with Garfield with the caption,

“If you must gossip, at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG”.

Who’s Andrew Garfield’s Wife?

Andrew Garfield is not a married man and therefore, the answer to the question of Andrew Garfield’s wife is no one. According to the current knowledge about the actor, he is in a relationship with Miller and the couple is going strong in their relationship status.

Andrew Garfield’s dating life has been under the radar since he came into the limelight. He sure has jumped from one relationship to another and it’s not a surprise considering the fact that he is a believer in love. It looks like he has not found his true love yet and therefore, there is no Andrew Garfield wife.

