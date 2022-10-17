Elvis Presley’s Wife’s Age Gap: How Old Was Priscilla When She Met Elvis?

Want to know about Elvis Presley’s wife’s age gap with her husband? Well, you have arrived at the right place, as all information is given below.

With the release of the new and critically acclaimed King of Rock and Roll “Elvis Presley” biopic on June 24, the relationship dynamic between Elvis and his wife “Priscilla Presley” has been once again brought to the more significant audience focus – seeing that the duo was not only one of the famous couples in Hollywood back in their time, but was also the most scrutinized one over the years because of their vast age gap.

Many people who were unaware of the age gap between the two were probably surprised to find out in Baz Luhrmann’s latest movie that Priscilla was only fourteen years old when she met the legendary singer and her future husband “Elvis,” who was twenty-four years old at the time of their meeting – the leading majority of the people to find it entirely inappropriate. However, either improper or not, they had a thirteen-year relationship till they went their separate ways.

Curious to know more? Here is all you need to know about Elvis Presley’s wife’s age gap and how their relationship blossomed after meeting at a party.

Elvis Presley’s Wife’s Age Gap: How Old Was Priscilla When She First Met Elvis Presley?

Elvis was ten years older than his future wife “Priscilla Beaulieu” when he met her at a party in his house in Bad Nauheim, Germany, on September 13, 1959.

While the twenty-four-year-old Elvis was serving in the U.S. Army in West Germany, the fourteen years old, Priscilla was living there with her whole family because of her stepfather “Air Force Officer Paul Beaulieu” who was also based in Germany like Elvis himself.

The pair reportedly got introduced to each other through a mutual friend of Elvis and Priscilla’s stepfather, namely Currie Grant.

At 24, Elvis Started to Court, a 14-Year-Old Girl.

Seeing that Priscilla did not speak German when she first arrived in the foreign land and was constantly homesick, alone and listened to U.S. tunes on the jukebox to fill her loneliness, she was taken by the Hound dog singer as soon as she set her eyes on the young man. While Elvis, on the other hand, saw a striking resemblance between Priscilla and his dead mother when he first met her, that more or less sparked a connection between the two that allowed them to instantly hit it off with one another after their introduction in the party.

Which ultimately led to a six-week-long courtship between the 24 years old Elvis and fourteen years old Priscilla before his return to the United States. Even after, what they call it to be a painful separation for the singer and the girl he left behind in Germany in 1960, the two remained in touch utilizing letters after his discharge from the military.

But, surprisingly enough, Elvis already had a girl waiting in the U.S. called “Anita Wood,” and they had been dating each other since 1957 – which means he was two times both girls. Nonetheless, the relationship between Anita wood and Elvis Presley ended in 1962 when Wood became suspicious of his fling with the teen. Thus Elvis continued dating Priscilla afterwards because he did not “thought nothing of their age difference or that Priscilla was so young,” as per Elvis biographer Pepper Ritter.

How Old was Priscilla When She Went to Live with Elvis Presley?

In 1963, Elvis Presley wanted a seventeen-year-old Priscilla to move to Memphis. He asked her to move in with him so that the two could adequately pursue their relationship together, and even though the teen was more than willing to take that giant step, her parents had severe reservations about it. Still, the King of Rock and Roll eventually persuaded the parents to agree with the said idea.

But only when he promised to provide their underage daughter top-tier education and complete financial support if she moves in with Elvis.

They also made him agree to a few conditions:

Priscilla will attend an all-girls Catholic high school to complete her studies.

She will move in with Elvis’s parents, Vernon and Dee, until Elvis marries her one day.

Though they ignored many rules and Priscilla was constantly spotted spending time with him in Graceland, Priscilla permanently moved in with him at the end of her senior year of high school.

When Did Elvis and Priscilla Get Married?

After eight years of dating, Elvis Presley married Priscilla at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas in May 1967 in an eight-minute-long ceremony, officiated by a Nevada Supreme Court justice in the presence of only 14 guests ‒ which included Priscilla’s parents and her younger sister, Michelle.

Elvis proposed to Priscilla when she was 22, and he was 32 years old on a Christmas evening in 1966.

How Many Children Did Elvis and Priscilla have?

Elvis and Priscilla welcomed their first and only child together, Lisa Marie Presley, on February 1, 1968, nine months after the pair’s wedding.

Their only daughter was born 5.01 PM at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee.

However, Lisa soon started to live with her mother after her parents divorced in October 1973.

What was the Age Difference between Elvis and Priscilla?

Elvis and Priscilla have a ten-year age gap; they met when Elvis was 24 and Priscilla was only 14.

Elvis Presley’s wife’s age gap was also one of the reasons why her parents were hesitant to see their daughter get involved with a guy about ten years older than her. Why after many years, their relationship has always been criticized because his decision to date a 14-year-old made Elvis appear nothing less than a groomer.