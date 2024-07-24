20+ Celebrities Who Have Bravely Opened Up About their Sexual Assault

Celebrities are famous figures who are majorly considered to have a perfect life, without any issues or problems. But it is not always the case. They also go through many problems just like normal people and one such issue is sexual assault. Getting assaulted sexually is a major issue that can traumatize people including celebrities. But, in a world where many choose to stay quiet about their experiences, some celebrities have opted to talk about their sexual assaults openly. They have chosen this path because they think that it can help in healing the wounds of others who might have gone through a similar situation. So, let’s take a look at the information that has been shared by some celebrities who have bravely opened up about their sexual assault incidents!!

Katie Thurston

The Bachelorette star, Katie Thurston, has recently revealed her past rape and sexual assault on her official Instagram page. The television personality has not yet revealed her full story yet, but she mentioned that she lost her legal case against her rapist in a heartbreaking post. She stated that she had ample support from the community for the past seven months, which made her feel very strong. Katie further mentioned that though the result of her legal case is very disappointing, she hopes to help other survivors of sexual assault. The actress shared a series of images on her Instagram account reporting her rape and mentioned that the justice system continues to let down rape victims. Katie Thurston also shared the resources that saved her life after the sexual assault happened to her.

Drake Bell

Another Hollywood celebrity who has opened up about his sexual assault incident is Drake Bell. In the four-part docuseries Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV, Drake Bell talked about being assaulted by his dialogue coach, Brain Peck. Due to differences between Drake and his father, the actor became close to Peck, who would accompany him to several places at that time. Drake explained that one day, when he was sleeping on a couch, he woke up and saw that Brian Peck was assaulting him. After seeing this, he was stunned and was in complete shock. The actor revealed that he did not know how to react because every time he had an audition or needed to work on a dialogue, he ended up at Brian’s place. He further revealed that the assault got worse over time and described it as extensive and brutal. Also, it has been stated by Drake Bell that the assault happened more than once. Brian Peck was arrested in 2003 and was sentenced to 16 months in prison in 2004.

Cassie

The American singer, Cassie filed a lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs in November 2023, alleging that abused and raper her. The couple had an on-and-off relationship with each other, which began in the year 2007. Cassie revealed that Sean Diddy Combs beat her regularly and forced her to have intercourse with other men, and raped her in her home when she was ending her relationship in 2018. Cassie filed a legal case in the federal court and accused Combs of sexual battery, sexual assault, gender-motivated violence, etc. However, Sean Diddy Combs denied all these allegations. One day later, on 17th November 2023, the lawsuit was settled by the two parties, and the details of their settlement were not made public.

Constance Wu

Constance Wu has recently opened up about her traumatic experience during her first-ever show, Fresh Off The Boat. The actress has revealed that a senior producer of the ABC sitcom sexually assaulted her. Constance Wu has mentioned in her memoir, Making A Scene, that the producer touched her thigh and grazed her crotch, which, according to her, was very inappropriate. The actress stated that she had not opened up about the incident in the past because she feared the consequences. Further, she stated that after her first two shows became popular, she was no longer scared of losing her job, and that’s when she started saying no to harassment.

Bel Powley

Bel Powley has recently revealed in an interview that she was touched inappropriately by a senior crew member. The Morning Show star mentioned that being a woman working in the film and television industry is very difficult. The actress revealed that once upon a time, a senior crew member of a project grabbed her arse and touched her inappropriately. Further, she did not reveal anything at that time because she was too scared and was in her twenties. Further, she revealed that she had ignored that person at that time, and it was fine. But now, since the MeToo movement, she feels confident because she knows that things have changed and there are better protections available to people who get harassed.

Matthew Lawrence

American actor, Matthew Lawrence has recently revealed that he was fired by his talent agency after he refused the advances asked by an Oscar-winning director. The 44-year-old actor revealed during an episode of Brotherly Love Podcast, that he was sexually harassed in Hollywood. He revealed that his agency once sent him to a director’s hotel room, who showed up in front of him in a bathrobe. He then asked him to take off his clothes as he wanted to take pictures of him. The director stated that he would be the next Marvel character if he did what he had asked. However, Matthew refused to do it and was fired by his talent agency.

Brooke Shields

The American actress, Brooke Shields has made the revelation that she was sexually assaulted in her 20s. The actress mentioned in an interview, that a powerful Hollywood executive assaulted her physically over 30 years ago when she was at the lowest point of her career. At that time, Brooke Shields was a recent graduate from Princeton University and had a meeting with an executive of Hollywood. The actress revealed that she ended up being in the hotel room of the executive who assaulted her, and she did not fight him because she was shocked. Further, Brooke Shields stated that she thought she was getting a movie role and the meeting was for work.

Jena Malone

Jena Malone, who is well-known for playing the character of Johanna Mason in The Hunger Games movies, has opened up about getting sexually assaulted. The actress revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that she was assaulted by her coworker while filming The Hunger Games film series. In the caption, she revealed that the picture was taken when the filming of Mockingjay Part 2 was finished in the countryside of France. Also, Jena revealed that during her time here, she was sexually assaulted by someone who she worked with. Further, she stated that she wishes that she wasn’t tied to such a traumatic event, but according to her, this is what life is. She has also mentioned that she has tried very hard to heal from this and make peace with the person who assaulted her. In the end, she extended her support to all the victims and survivors of sexual assault.

Paris Hilton

Another popular celebrity who has detailed her sexual assault experience is the well-known figure Paris Hilton. In an interview, the public personality revealed that when she was 15 years old, she and her friend were invited to the home of two older men, who forced her to drink wine. Initially, she refused, but when she had some sips, she started feeling dizzy. When she woke up after some time, she knew that she was raped. Further, she revealed that she had visions of him being on top of her and telling her that she was dreaming. Also, it has been revealed by Hilton that she was sexually abused when she was in a Utah boarding school. The heiress revealed that the staff members of the school used to forcibly perform medical exams on her and other female students. She mentioned that in a sleep-deprived and medicated condition, she was asked to lie down on a table and submit to cervical exams without making any nose.

Gabrielle Union

The 51-year-old American actress has opened up about her sexual assault experience. The actress revealed in an interview that when she was just 19 years old, she used to work in a shoe store. One day at night, when she was closing the shop with her coworker, the shoe store was robbed, and she was raped at gunpoint. The actress went into deep shock for days and wondered why she had gone through all of this. But suddenly, she started to feel uncomfortable about her condition as a victim and began going for counseling. According to Gabrielle, therapy and surrounding herself with the right people helped her survive the traumatic event.

Terry Crews

The former NFL star and a popular actor, Terry Crews has recently claimed that he was a victim of sexual assault. He revealed that he was molested by a high-level Hollywood executive, but chose not to speak about it because he had the fear of being ostracised or going to jail. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star has mentioned in a series of tweets that he was prompted to share his story in the wake of the ongoing Harvey Weinstein scandal. The famous producer has recently been accused of sexual assault by several women but has denied all the allegations. Terry Andrews explained that in a 2016 industry event, a male executive of Hollywood grabbed his private parts in front of his wife and laughed like a jerk at the response of the couple. Also, the male executive called him after the party and apologized but did not give reasons for his inappropriate actions. Further, Terry Crews chose not to publicize his story because he feared its adverse effects.

McKayla Maroney

The retired gymnast, McKayla Maroney is one of the many gymnasts who have been sexually abused by USA gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nascar. In an October 2017 Twitter post, the three-time Olympic gold medalist revealed that she was sexually molested by the team doctor, Larry Nascar, who also molested over 80 other women athletes. McKayla revealed that the assault started when she was just 13 years old and was attending her very first National Team training camp in Texas. Further, she mentioned that the assault lasted until she left the sport in 2016. She also revealed that Larry Nascar’s abuse was constant and began immediately after she went to him almost a decade ago. In January 2018, the abuser was sentenced to 175 years in prison for decades of sexual abuse.

Jane Fonda

The American actress and activist, Jane Fonda revealed in an interview that she was sexually abused as a child. The actress who has always been vocal about victim abuse, recently mentioned that she was raped, and sexually abused when she was a child. Also, she was fired from her work because she did not agree to sleep with her boss. At that time, she felt that it was solely her fault and she did not do the right thing. Due to her traumatic experience, she founded the Jane Fonda Center for Adolescent Reproductive Health in 2001, which helps the victims of sexual abuse realize that whatever happened to them is not their fault.

Rose McGowan

Many well-known actresses such as Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, and Rose McGowan came forward last year and explained their sexual assault encounters with the popular Hollywood personality, Harvey Weinstein. However, the one who described it in much detail is Rose McGowan. The actress revealed that she met Harvey for the very first time in 1997 at the Sundance Film Festival, and after this, a meeting was arranged at the Weinstein’s hotel. However, when she arrived, the meeting was shifted to his suite. When the meeting got over, Harvey pushed her into the jacuzzi and forcibly raped her. Further, Rowan stated that the incident made her sweat through the mattress, and she would wake up screaming.

James Van Der Beek

The 47-year-old American actor, James Van Der Beek mentioned in some Twitter posts that he was sexually assaulted by a male executive of Hollywood. The actor revealed his traumatic experience in the wake of the ongoing Harvey Weinstein scandal, in which multiple women have accused him of sexually assaulting them. James Van Der Beek stated that he has had his private body parts grabbed by an older man who had power in the industry. Also, he tried to corner him in certain inappropriate sexual conversations when he was very young.

Taylor Swift

The popular singer and songwriter, Taylor Swift revealed earlier that she was sexually assaulted by ex-Denver radio DJ, David Mueller. She accused David Mueller of groping her inappropriately at the backstage of a concert in 2013. Due to his actions, David was fired by KYGO, Denver’s country music radio station, and filed a lawsuit against Taylor Swift. But in return for this, Taylor filed a countersuit and accused David of sexual assault. The federal court found David Mueller guilty of all the charges and ordered him to pay 1 million dollars.

Abigail Breslin

Another American actress who has always been vocal about the victims of sexual assault has recently opened up about her sexual assault incident, which she had undergone in the past. The 28-year-old celebrity revealed in an Instagram post that she has never reported her rape because of many reasons surrounding it. Abigail uploaded the post with a trigger warning and wrote that she was completely shocked and denied that the incident had ever happened to her. Also, she mentioned that she was in a relationship with the offender, who, if found out, would have beaten her more aggressively. Lastly, she stated that she knew how hurt her friends and family would be after knowing this, so she did not want to put them in that condition.

Minnie Driver

The British-American actress, Minnie Driver has explained that she was sexually abused when she was a teenager. Minnie revealed on Sirus XM’s StandUP! with Pete Dominick, that when she was 17 years old, she went to Greece and a guy kinda elbow-grabbed her and told her to dance with him. The actress refused to dance and pulled her arm away from the guy. The guy then grabbed her from the back of her hair and punched her. Further, when she went to lodge a complaint against him, the authorities pinned her as the one who was at fault. They told her that if she had gone with or danced with him, she would have not ended up in the position she was at that time.

Amber Tamblyn

The famous American actress and writer, Amber Tamblyn shared her experience of sexual assault after Donald Trump’s 2005 sexist conversation with Billy Bush went viral in 2017. Amber posted a picture on Instagram, in which Donald Trump is seen giving a peck on the cheek of Miss Universe 2012 winner Olivia Culpo. She detailed in the caption, that when she was enjoying a concert with her friends in Hollywood, he ex-boyfriend showed up and sexually assaulted her. She revealed that he was a big and tall guy, who suddenly came, grabbed her by her private parts, and carried her like she was something he owned. As soon as it happened, Amber screamed, kicked, and cried out in public. Further, he carried her to his room where his brothers were also present, who intervened and stopped him from doing the act.

Corey Feldman

American actor and musician, Corey Feldman revealed in his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, that he was sexually assaulted by men in the entertainment industry for several years. The 53-year-old celebrity wrote the book about him and his fellow child star, Corey Haim, who also underwent a similar experience. He revealed that the people who molested him and Corey Haim are still working in Hollywood and they are some rich and powerful people in this business. Also, in 2017, Corey Feldman filed a lawsuit against these people, and the claims were looked into by the Los Angeles Police Department. However, the case was dismissed due to the expired statute of Limitations.

Nigel Barker

The 52-year-old television personality revealed in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, that he was abused by a 40-year-old man when he was young. The famed fashion photographer mentioned for the very first time, that when he was just 8 years old, a 40-year-old man asked him certain directions. Nigel Barker candidly accompanied him and led him along. When they reached the location where he wanted to go, he asked him to read the names of the buzzers as he could not read. Then, Nigel went up to the door and the old man pushed him inside and jolted him through the doors. He closed the doors and exposed Nigel completely. Suddenly, the 8-year-old kicked him in the nuts and ran away straight to his home. Nigel Barker shared his harrowing experience after his sister was also attacked several years later.

Kesha

The American singer and songwriter, Kesha revealed in the year 2014 and filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke. She alleged that he drugged and raped her nine years earlier and accused the producer of sexual assault, sexual battery, and long-term emotional and psychological abuse which resulted in post-traumatic stress and severe depression. Also, Kesha requested to be released from her record deal with the abuser because according to her, all of this is a breach of contract. Dr. Luke denied all the allegations made against him and the case was dismissed by a judge in 2016, citing that the case exceeded the statute of limitations and the allegations lacked merit.

Lady Gaga

The American singer and actress, who has always been an advocate for the victims of sexual assault, has revealed that she was raped and got pregnant at the age of 19. The Till It Happens To You singer revealed that, at the age of 19 when she was working in the entertainment industry, a producer told her to take off her clothes. The producer told her that if she refused to do things as per his aspirations, they would burn down all her music. She also stated that she appreciates the sexual assault survivors who open up about their experiences, but she would not mention the name of the abuser as she does not want to face him again. In the Hollywood Reporter’s podcast, Always Chatter, Lady Gaga mentioned that the incident changed her forever and made her question whatever she has done to date.

Padma Lakshmi

The Indian-American writer and model Padma Lakshmi is one of the celebrities in Hollywood who got sexually assaulted at a very young age. She revealed in a very personal essay to New York Times that she was raped at the age of 16. Padma Lakshmi decided to reveal the news to the public after Donald Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee for the Supreme Court. In her essay, Padma revealed that when she was 16, she started dating a 23-year-old college student, who raped her while she was asleep. She revealed that she went to a party with him, and afterward, they both fell asleep at his apartment. Later, when she woke up, she found him on her top and felt excruciating pain between her legs. She did not report the matter to her mother or to the police because she was in deep shock.

Cheryl Burke

The professional dancer who is most popularly known for appearing on the Dancing With The Star has opened up about her sexual assault experiences. During an appearance on the Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, she revealed the devastating abuse she faced in the ballroom dance industry. She stated that it is a very male-dominated industry, which comes with abusive partners and coaches, who sexually and mentally tortured her. Further, she revealed in TLC’s 2015 documentary Breaking the Silence, that at the age of 5, she was molested by a family friend. Also, the incident took place in the middle of her parents’ traumatic divorce. Cheryl revealed that when she is down, she still gets visions of her experiences and feels that she is not the strong woman that people think she is today.

Margaret Cho

The American comedian and actress, who is known for her stand-up routines on several social and political problems, revealed that a family friend assaulted her sexually for many years. She stated in September 2015 that from the age of 5 to 12, she was molested by a family friend and did not know what to do. Margaret Cho mentioned that she had a long-term relationship with the abuser and did not realize at the time, that it was abuse because she was too young. Also, at the age of 14, Margaret Cho was raped by a different man who was also a family acquaintance. She revealed that throughout her teenage years, she was raped continuously and did not know how to stop it. Further, she has stated that she wants to kill her rapist because it is hard for her to let go of all her anger and forgive him for his deeds.

Jaime King

The American model, Jamie King shared her traumatic experience of sexual assault after she heard the stories of Lady Gaga and Kesha. After Lady Gaga’s Oscar performance in Till It Happens To You, the actress shared on social media that she is also a sexual abuse survivor. In a tweet, she thanked Lady Gaga and stated that she finally felt a true healing from the years of abuse she encountered in the entertainment industry when she was young. Also, in her Instagram post, she expressed gratitude to all her loved ones and revealed that the sexual abuse started when she was just 12 years old. Further, Jaime King mentioned that she is thankful that now, she is not covering her story and is expressing everything from her heart.

Jep Robertson

The reality star, Jep Robertson is widely known for appearing in Duck Dynasty. In an interview with ET Online, the popular actor revealed that he was sexually molested by a female high school student on a bus when he was a teenager. He described that back in high school, an older girl who used to sit next to him on the school bus, would take his hands and push them under her shirt. Also, she started making Jep pull down his pants. All of these things made him awkward and he did not want to go to school. Also, he did not discuss the sexual molestation with his parents because he was too embarrassed.

Lena Dunham

The famous American writer and actor, Lena Dunham revealed in an op-ed she wrote for the New York Times, that she was sexually harassed by a director in Hollywood. These claims came shortly after Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. She revealed that when she was raped, she felt powerless and felt like her worth has been determined by someone else. Further, Lena Dunham revealed that it took her many years to recognize her own worth and that it was not tied to her assault.

Ashley Judd

Another popular celebrity who revealed that she was sexually harassed in the past is Ashley Judd. The American actress detailed her sexual assault experiences in a 2015 essay and stated that she is a survivor of rape, sexual assault, and incest. Ashley Judd has mentioned that the incident took place in 1984 and has also thanked all the other thriving survivors for helping her in the recovery. She revealed that she was raped two times by an adult and encountered systematic molestation by another. Further, she also stated that whatever happened to her is a devastating social norm that is experienced by hundreds of women and girls.

Jade Roper

The Oscar performance of Lady Gaga has also inspired Jade Roper to tell her story to the world. The famous star of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise revealed the incident of her sexual assault in a blog. She wrote in the blog post, that when she was at a high school party at the age of 16 or 17 with her friends, some boys came and assaulted her physically. Jade Roper did not go into much detail, but she stated that her parents found her on the floor of her room. She was bruised and her jeans had spots of blood on them. The television personality did not tell anything to her parents and instead became depressed and anxious. Also, after Lady Gaga’s performance, Jade shared an Instagram post from the Oscar telecast and wrote in the caption that she spent hours typing and backspacing her story, which she was petrified to share.

Tiffany Haddish

The American comedian and actress appeared on the 2018 cover story of Glamour and recalled that she was raped at the age of 17. The 44-year-old celebrity revealed that she was the victim of sexual assault in her teenage years, where a police cadet raped her. She revealed that the whole experience put her life in a messed-up place and she ended up going for counselling. Also, she mentioned that the incident changed her perspective on men. She mentioned that her experience led her to make changes and help other survivors of sexual assault.

Lucy Hale

By appearing on the cover story for Haute Living Los Angeles, Lucy Hale opened up about her sexual assault experiences which she suffered during the MeToo era. She revealed that although her incident is very small, but assault is an assault. She mentioned that just like many other women, she was forced to get intoxicated and was taken advantage of by the people she knew. Further in January 2018, Lucy Hale uploaded some Instagram posts which have now been taken down, and referenced her sexual assault by stating that she never understood sexual assault and thinks that her dignity and pride were broken.

Amy Schumer

The American actress opened up about her own struggle with sexual assault, following the release of her movie, I Feel Pretty. Amy Schumer revealed that her ex-boyfriend told her that she is not lovable and he is the only person in this world who loves her. She revealed that her first sexual experience was not consensual and she was assaulted by her then-boyfriend in her sleep. Further, she mentioned that she did not realize how hard her former boyfriend used to grab her or push her, which according to her, now is physical abuse. Now, Amy Schumer speaks about her experience in her stand-ups so that she can educate people about the gray areas of rape, where no only means no.

Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman is one of the several women athletes who have accused former USA Gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nascar of sexual assault. In an interview, the three-time Olympic gold medalist revealed that the abuser used to show up at her door late at night and told her that she could use a massage. At the time, Aly Raisman was just 16 years old. She revealed that Larry Nascar often showed up at her door and offered her massage in the guise of therapy. She revealed that his treatments weren’t just treatments as he touched girls with his bare hands without any gloves, he used to give invasive massages and touch the private areas of the athletes. Aly Raisman is one of the 100 athletes who have accused the team doctor of misconduct.

Anna Faris

American actress and podcaster Anna Faris has opened up about her sexual assault story. The Bunny House actress revealed that she had an uncomfortable encounter with a director on a film set. She explained that she was doing a scene in which she climbed a ladder to grab some books. Out of nowhere, the director came and slapped her ass in front of all the crew members. At that moment, she did not know what to do, so she just giggled, which made her feel so small afterward.

Asia Argento

Asia Argento is another actress who revealed in a New Yorker article published in 2017, that producer Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her back in 1997. She revealed that the Hollywood producer forced her to have oral intercourse. She recalled that she was invited to a Miramax party at a hotel in France, but when she reached there, she only saw Harvey Weinstein in his hotel room. Further, she mentioned that the producer insisted on giving her a body massage, which she denied. Asia Argento described the incident as a nightmare and stated that she is still trying to hold the grip of whatever happened that night.

Madison Beer

Madison Beer is an American singer and songwriter, who recently released her new memoir, The Half Of It. In this, the Make You Mine singer revealed her traumatic experiences of online hate, sexual assault, suicidal thoughts, and dealing with rejection. Madison Beer revealed that when she was 14 years old, she was sexually assaulted at a party she attended in Los Angeles. She has stated that she never said anything about this to anyone because she still can’t make sense of the incident which happened to her at the party.

Evan Rachel Wood

The American actress, Evan Rachel Wood accused Marilyn Mason of sexually abusing her in February 2021. She revealed that she was raped and abused by the abuser several times while he was grooming her during her teenage days. Also, Marilyn Manson brainwashed her and manipulated her so that she would submit herself. Manson and Wood were in a romantic relationship with each other in 2007, and at that time, Wood was 18 years old and Manson was 36 years old. They also got engaged but broke up after some time. After Rachel Wood accused Marilyn Manson, several other women came forward and accused him of sexual assault and different forms of violence.

Adrienne Bailon

Adrienne Bailon has opened up about her sexual assault experiences and has stated that she was abused by a music executive in the early days of her career. She stated that the music executive kissed her several times on her lips and thought that it was merely an accident. The incident happened continuously until it made her realize that this wasn’t cool. At that time, Adrienne Bailon was too young to understand the situation and this is why she did not do anything. However, now she would never let anyone get away with such kind of behavior.

Ali Vincent

The television personality who competed on The Biggest Loser in 2008 has revealed that she was sexually assaulted while getting a massage. On an episode of Oprah’s Where Are They Now, she mentioned that one day while getting a massage, she fell asleep and woke up to some sensations in her vagina. After she woke up, she went into complete shock and ran out of the place. She immediately told the whole story to her manager, who told her that he did not rape her. Ali Vincent did not share the story with anyone and stated that it had affected the rest of her life.

Rita Ora

The British singer and songwriter has revealed that she was sexually abused when she was just 14 years old. The popular television actress revealed that when she was studying as a drama student at the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London, she was getting groomed by a 26-year-old man. The unnamed man made her feel like she could achieve anything in this world and in turn, had intercourse with her. Rita Ora also revealed that the intercourse was not consensual and she was completely forced to do it.

Pamela Anderson

Another Hollywood celebrity who has opened up about her sexual assault experiences is Pamela Anderson. The actress and model revealed in her new memoir, Love Pamela that she was sexually abused three times by different people and all of these occurred before she turned 18. Pamela explained that firstly, she was molested by her childhood babysitter, secondly, an unnamed man of 25 years raped her when she was just 12 years old and thirdly, her high school boyfriend and his friends sexually assaulted her. Anderson has mentioned that after so many years also, she is still processing these incidents.

Madonna

While visiting The Howard Stern Show to promote her album Rebel Heart, the well-known singer revealed that she was raped at the age of 19 in New York. The American singer left her native place Michigan and moved to New York with just 35 dollars. During the first year, she revealed that her apartment was broken into three times during which she was raped at a knifepoint. She revealed that she was dragged up to the terrace of her building with a knife held behind her back, where the man raped her. Also, she remarked that she did not lodge a complaint because it might have brought too much humiliation for her.

Shia LaBeouf

The American actor and performer, Shia LaBeouf has remarked that he was sexually assaulted by a woman during the performance of an art project. In an interview, Shia LaBeouf revealed that during the performance of his one-man art piece IAMSORRY, a woman came with her boyfriend and raped him. He revealed that the boyfriend of the woman was standing outside the door when this happened. According to him, the woman whipped his legs for 10 minutes, then stripped his clothing and proceeded to rape him. The news of the incident reached her then-girlfriend and they both sat silently, with painful trauma in their heads.

Katie Price

The popular media personality, Katie Price has revealed that she was sexually assaulted several times and has to seek help to recover from this. The model revealed that she and her family were held at gunpoint in South Africa in 2018 during a carjacking. One of the perpetrators forcibly raped her and to overcome this incident, Katie Price had to go to rehab. Also, she further revealed that when she was seven years old, she was kidnapped and raped in a park. Again, when she used to work with a photographer, she found out that he used to drug girls and take advantage of them. He asked her to take off her clothes and wear a white wet shirt, which Katie Price denied immediately.

Oprah Winfrey

The American host and television producer, Oprah Winfrey has revealed that she encountered sexual assaults multiple times. The 70-year-old personality revealed that at the age of nine, she was brutally raped by her older cousin. At that time, Oprah was too young and did not know what was happening to her. Fortunately, her teachers helped her in understanding and she made it out of the situation. Also, Oprah has stated that she dealt with continuous sexual molestations between the ages of 10 to 14 as well as physical abuse.

Teri Hatcher

Teri Hatcher explained her sexual assault in an open letter which she wrote to former President Donald Trump and posted on Instagram. Hatcher revealed that she was sexually assaulted by her uncle at the age of five who made her look at his private parts. The American actress stated that she remembers bits and pieces of her experience which she has shared several times. Teri Hatcher mentioned that she remembers looking at the floor when he was violating her and asking her if she liked the feeling of it or not. Also, she mentioned the things that she does not remember about the harrowing experience.

Kelly McGillis

The Top Gun Star, Kelly McGillis has revealed that she is a survivor of two brutal rapes as well as multiple sexual assaults which took place after her home was broken into and she was attacked. The actress revealed that she moved to NYC in 1979 and three years later, two men broke into her apartment and forced her into her bedroom. The two men assaulted her turn-wise by holding a knife at her face. Luckily, the police arrived and they both were arrested within a month of the incident.

Fiona Apple

The American singer and songwriter, Fiona Apple has always been praised for her top-notch songs. However, she revealed that she was sexually assaulted by a stranger in the hallway of her mother’s apartment building, one day before Thanksgiving. She mentioned that the stranger had a knife and told her that he would kill her if she made any noise. Also, after assaulting her, he told her Happy Thanksgiving and asked her not to let strangers enter the building.