20+ Celebrities Before & After Nose Jobs

Famous figures in Hollywood are popularly known for altering their appearance, whether for health reasons or just wanting to feel more confident. One common cosmetic change that is undergone by many celebrities is a nose job or rhinoplasty. Many famous celebrities have opted for this cosmetic change because they were insecure about the appearance of their nose or it was needed for medical reasons. So, here we have gathered information about some celebrities who have undergone a nose transformation. Take a look at the before and after pictures of their nose jobs.

Lisa Kudrow

The American actress Lisa Kudrow is most popularly known for playing the role of Phoebe Buffay in the sitcom FRIENDS. Though the actress is known for her stellar professional career, but she is also popular for altering her nose. The actress has revealed that she had a life-altering nose job at the age of 16, which changed her life completely. She stated that she did it in the summer before going to high school so that the people there would not know how terrible she looked. Also, she mentioned that it was difficult for her to make friends due to her nose’s appearance.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard

An American Munchausen-by-proxy-survivor, Gypsy Rose Blanchard became famous after she was convicted for the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. However, just three months after getting released from prison, in April 2024, Gypsy underwent a nose job to alter the appearance of her nose. The public personality posted a TikTok video in which she was doing her makeup and revealed that she had got her big nose fixed, which is now on the path of recovery.

Khloe Kardashian

The 40-year-old American socialite is famous for appearing with her family in the television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Also, the model is known widely for having rhinoplasty done in the past. During the reunion of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe revealed that she underwent a nose job, but the only regret she has about it is that she should have done it sooner. She mentioned that everyone gets upset about why she doesn’t talk about it, but the actual case is that nobody asked about it before.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid is an American fashion model who has always been vocal about her nose job. The 27-year-old model has revealed that she underwent a nose job at the age of 14 and regrets it badly. However, Bella has stated that she regrets her decision and wishes to keep the nose of her ancestors.

Nene Leakes

The American television personality became famous after appearing on Bravo’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The multitalented celebrity revealed while making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that she had undergone not one but two rhinoplasties. Also, she mentioned that the first nose job was because she was insecure about her nose’s appearance, but the second time, it was because of some medical reasons. Nene revealed that the cartilage in her nose was growing, and the tip of her nose was touching her lips, which caused her to have it altered.

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling is an American actress best known for playing Donna Martin in Beverly Hills, 90210. In honour of her show’s 33rd anniversary, the Stori Telling author uploaded a picture on Instagram that was taken when she was just 15 years old. In the caption, she revealed that the picture was taken before she underwent a nose job and bleached her hair. Also, she stated that it was captured when the show’s pilot was shooting.

Dolly Parton

Famous American singer and actress Dolly Parton is known in Hollywood for her professional life, which spans over 50 years. The philanthropist is also known for being open about her cosmetic transformations, which she has undergone to improve her appearance. The country music singer has admitted that she has undergone breast augmentation, brow lift, nose job, breast and chin implants, and eyelid surgery. In several instances, Dolly has mentioned that she is not a natural beauty and has made several enhancements to her overall appearance.

Kathy Griffin

The American comedian and actress is well-known for her reality television show, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List. However, she is also popular for altering the size of her nose by getting a nose job done. The award-winning actress has admitted in the past that she has got her nose altered because she was insecure about its size and many people told her that her nose is the size of Texas. Also, she mentioned that she got it done when she was just 26 years old.

Jennifer Grey

Jennifer Grey is an American actress who made her film debut by being featured in the movie Reckless. The 64-year-old Redbelt actress is among those Hollywood actresses with her nose fixed. She disclosed in her new memoir, Out Of The Corner, that she got rhinoplasties done at the age of 25 and feels that she has committed an unforgivable crime. Jennifer feels this way because the surgery nearly broke down her career, as people couldn’t recognize her after that. Also, she mentioned that she was no longer her and got the idea of getting completely invisible.

Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson is Jessica Simpson’s younger sister and a widely known American singer, songwriter, and actress. Though the multitalented celebrity has never been vocal about her nose job. However, it was indirectly acknowledged in 2007 and has been discussed publicly. Her fans have noticed significant changes in her appearance. The 7th Heaven actress opened up in 2007 about her nose job indirectly and did not deny it. Also, Ashlee’s father, Joe Simpson, confirmed her rhinoplasty in 2007 by stating that she had to undergo it because she had breathing problems.

Lil’ Kim

Lil’ Kim is a popular American rapper who began her career initially by doing freestyle rapping. The Hard Core rapper has had many cosmetic surgeries on her face, but her nose has changed over a few years. The Player’s Anthem rapper revealed in a 2005 interview that she got a rhinoplasty done because her ex-boyfriend broke her nose.

Jillian Michaels

The 50-year-old American fitness expert, who is also a businesswoman and media personality, has got her nose altered. In May 2015, the Just Jillian actress revealed that she got her nose job done when she was just 16 years old. She mentioned that the decision completely changed her life because she was badly insecure about the appearance of her nose, and she was bullied. Also, Jillian Michaels does not regret her decision because it has surely helped her build her confidence.

Farrah Abraham

The multitalented celebrity became popular in 2009 after appearing in the reality television show 16 and Pregnant. Though Farrah Abraham is well-known for her diverse professional career, she is also popular for getting multiple cosmetic surgeries. The Teen Mom star has mentioned in the past that she has undergone several cosmetic transformations, such as a nose job, breast augmentation, lip fillers, and chin implants. Also, she credited her face surgeries for getting her cast in the 2015 show Botched.

John Stamos

The American actor and musician John Stamos became popular for appearing in the soap opera General Hospital. The Full House actor has revealed in his new memoir If You Would Have Told Me, that he had undergone two nose jobs in the past. The actor revealed that he got his first rhinoplasty done when he was selected to appear in General Hospital. At that time, the appearance of his nose used to bother him, so he got it fixed. However, the results did not turn out the way he expected, so he got it fixed again by going to Michael Jackson’s plastic surgeon.

Courtney Love

Courtney Love is a multitalented celebrity whose professional career spans for four decades in Hollywood. The Sid And Nancy actress, while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, revealed that she has got her nose fixed by getting a rhinoplasty done. She mentioned in the episode that she underwent a nose job in the mid-1980s because the appearance of her nose affected her career badly. Due to her nose, she used to get replaced by other actresses in films and television shows. She revealed that once she tried for a top-notch film, but the role was given to Julia Roberts due to her big nose.

Anitta

The Brazilian singer and songwriter Anitta became famous after releasing her debut album, Meiga e Abusada. The award-winning singer opened up about her cosmetic transformations in WSJ Magazine’s November Innovator cover story and revealed that she has had a nose job, jaw-shaping surgeries, and breast augmentation. Also, Anitta mentioned that though the procedures might not have turned out the best way, she is happy that she underwent them.

Melissa Gorga

Melissa Gorga is a popular American television personality who became a cast member of Real Housewives Of New Jersey in the third season. The multitalented celebrity is among those celebrities who have undergone cosmetic changes to alter their appearance. However, there have been rumours going around that she underwent four nose jobs, which she has straightaway denied. Melissa has admitted that she had one nose job done in the past and was aware that she would receive negative feedback about it.

Janet Jackson

Another Hollywood celebrity who has been the centre of attraction for getting her nose altered is Janet Jackson. Though there have been many speculations about her cosmetic transformations, but the American singer and songwriter has only admitted to getting a nose job done. Janet Jackson has revealed that she got the shape of her nose fixed by a surgeon because it appeared inappropriate to her.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is an American actress who rose to prominence in the 1990s by playing the character of Rachel Green on the television show FRIENDS. Also, the Mac And Me actress is popular for fixing her nose’s shape by getting a rhinoplasty. Jennifer Aniston revealed earlier that she got a nose job done in 2007 because she had a deviated septum, due to which she wasn’t able to breathe and sleep properly. Further, she has revealed that getting her nose fixed was one of the best decisions of her life.

Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson is a popular American actor who began his professional acting career in 2000 by getting featured in multiple commercials and short films. The Hunger Games Star has revealed in the past that he got his broken nose fixed by undergoing rhinoplasty in 2012. Josh posted a tweet in 2012 and revealed that he had undergone surgery for his broken nose. However, later, when his fans started asking questions, his representatives revealed that the surgery was due to a deviated septum.

Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande is another Hollywood celebrity who has caught people’s attention for getting a nose job done. The brother of Ariana Grande, who is also a well-known dancer, singer, and actor, posted a picture on Instagram on 6th July 2024 with some tapes and bandages on his nose and revealed that he had undergone a nose job. Frankie’s post was filled with supporting comments from his fans. Further, to respond to those comments, he uploaded another picture on 8th July 2024 and showed how his nose was recovering.

Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice is a famous American television personality who has been widely known for appearing in Real Housewives Of New Jersey since 2009. In an interview, Teresa Giudice revealed that has gotten her nose fixed in the past by undergoing a rhinoplasty. The celebrity also stated that she got the tip of her nose tweaked because it did not make her feel better. Also, she admitted that she was nervous about the surgery, and once it was done, nobody even noticed it until she told them.

Iggy Azalea

The Australian rapper, model, and songwriter who has received numerous awards for her professional career has admitted that she underwent a nose job. Iggy revealed in a past interview that she has had a rhinoplasty done and would never deny it because it will turn out to be very lame. She admitted that people could see her face change, and denying the fact would be a complete lie. Further, Iggy mentioned that she would not apologize for her cosmetic change because it was completely her decision.

Heidi Montag

The American singer and reality television star is one of those Hollywood celebrities, who has undergone nose jobs. Heidi Montag caught the attention of her fans by revealing that she has had 10 cosmetic surgeries in the past which included a rhinoplasty. The Hills actress has admitted that in 2009, she had a breast augmentation, chin reduction, brow lift, liposuction, facial fat injections, and ear surgery.

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale is an American singer and actress who became famous for playing the role of Maddie Fitzpatrick in Suite Life Of Zack & Cody. The popular actress revealed in an interview that she got her nose fixed in 2007 because she had a deviated septum. Also, she clarified that the surgery was solely for medical reasons and not because she wanted to alter her appearance. Tisdale admitted that her nose was completely blocked, so she couldn’t breathe and sleep properly.

Dianna Agron

The popular American actress and singer made her acting debut in 2007 by playing the role of Debbie Marshall in the drama Heroes. In 2011, Dianna Agron opened up about her nose jobs while appearing on The Late Show With David Letterman. The former Glee actress revealed that she has undergone two nose surgeries in the past and not just one because she broke her nose twice. Dianna revealed that her nose was broken when she was a freshman in high school, and it was again broken when she was on a tour with the cast of Glee.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks is a popular Hollywood celebrity who became one of the very few Black models to achieve supermodel status. The multitalented celebrity revealed in a 2018 interview that she got her nose fixed in the past because the bones present in her nose were growing and itching. Also, she admitted that she couldn’t sleep and breathe properly due to this.

Michael Jackson

Another popular Hollywood celebrity who is famous around the world for getting numerous plastic surgeries is Michael Jackson. Though the American singer and dancer was rumored to have undergone several cosmetic transformations, but he only admitted to two nose jobs. Also, the reason he revealed for his pale-looking skin was Vitiligo and not plastic surgery. Dr. Wallace Goodstein, who worked beside Michael Jackson’s surgeon has revealed that he has had multiple nose jobs and not just two. Further, it was revealed by Wallace that he was a frequent customer.

Ava Michelle

Ava Michelle is a famous American actress who is widely popular for playing the role of Jodi Kreyman in the Netflix shows Tall Girl and Tall Girl 2. Also, Ava is known for being vocal about her nose job, which she has recently undergone. The actress posted a small video on Instagram and talked about her nose job with teary eyes. She admitted in the video that she has undergone this procedure due to both medical and cosmetic reasons. She revealed that she had a deviated septum as well as a bump on her nose, which needed to be fixed.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco is an American actress who is popular for playing Bridget Hennessy in the show 8 Simple Rules. The Hollywood actress revealed in an interview that she had undergone a nose job in the past, in addition to breast augmentation and fillers. She also revealed that she underwent these surgeries just for herself and not for any men in her life.

Gia Giudice

The 23-year-old daughter of American television personality Teresa Giudice is very popular in the entertainment industry. Gia has recently revealed that she got her nose fixed when she was just 19 years old. She uploaded a picture on Instagram, admitting her nose job, and wrote in the caption that she made this decision because she was very insecure about her nose’s appearance. Also, Gia mentioned that after the surgery, she felt more than comfortable in her own skin. However, she has taken down her Instagram posts.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz is an American actress who is known for her professional career in the comedy and drama genres. Also, she is famous for always being vocal about her cosmetic changes such as Botox, lip fillers, and laser treatments. Cameron Diaz has previously revealed that her 2006 nose job was solely due to some medical reasons. She revealed that during a 2003 surfing incident, her nose broke down, and she immediately was in need of surgery. Also, before getting the surgery done, she admitted to W Magazine that she had a deviated septum, due to which she will be getting a nose job.

Roseanne Barr

Roseanne Barr is an American actress, comedian, producer, and writer who initially began her professional career in stand-up comedy. Also, she became famous for appearing on the television sitcom, Roseanne. The actress has opened up about her multiple cosmetic surgeries in the past which include gastric bypass, nose job, tummy tuck, and breast reduction.

Dina Manzo

The American television personality Dina Manzo is famous for appearing on The Real Housewives Of New Jersey. Also, the famous entrepreneur is known for being vocal about her nose job, which she underwent in the past. Dina Manzo opened up about her rhinoplasty by reposting a picture from Teresa Giudice’s Instagram profile. In the caption, she revealed that she fixed her nose two years ago, and the change seems very good. She also admitted that she loves her transition from the prominent Italian round nose to a perfectly positioned nose.

Kyle Richards

The American actress and socialite is popular for appearing as a main cast member on The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. The actress is also famous for being open about her personal life, including her cosmetic surgeries. Kyle Richards admitted previously that she got her nose fixed twice. In 2006, when the shape of her nose bothered her, Kyle got it fixed by a surgeon. Then again, in 2019, she got it fixed because, this time, her nose was broken while she was filming Halloween Kills. She revealed that she had to go under the knife because the bone of her nose was poking outward, and she started to have breathing problems.

Rebecca Adlington

Rebecca Adlington is an English former competitive swimmer who won two gold medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics. She revealed earlier that she underwent a nose job to reduce the size of her nose because every day she looked in the mirror, she felt that her nose was quite big. Also, Rebecca revealed that she received much criticism after winning the Olympics regarding how bad her nose looked.

Amanda Bynes

The popular American actress Amanda Bynes became famous for playing the character of Holly Tyler in the sitcom What I Like About You. Also, she has been open about her multiple nose surgeries, which she has undergone in the past. The Big Fat Liar actress posted about her nose jobs on her official Twitter account and mentioned that she had three nose surgeries done. Also, she has admitted to the idea of getting a fourth nose job because she wants to thin out the bridge of her nose.

Jax Taylor

The American model and television personality Jax Taylor is popular for appearing on the show Vanderpump Rules. The multitalented celebrity revealed earlier that he has had several nose jobs done, and the reason behind it is his own fault because he was a complete idiot at that time. He revealed that intense intercourse with his wife, walking into a window, swimming, and not listening to the doctor are some of the reasons behind his nose surgeries.

Ferne McCann

The English model and television personality Ferne McCann is one of the Hollywood celebrities who has always been open about her personal life. Ferne has admitted that she has gone under the knife to get her nose fixed in the past because she was very insecure about the appearance of her nose. Though the change is very minor, she has mentioned some visible bruises on her nose. Also, she demonstrated her new nose live on television while working on the show This Morning.

Cardi B

American rapper Cardi B is one of her generation’s most successful female rappers. Also, she is an American celebrity who does not shy away from discussing her cosmetic surgeries in public. The Invasion Of Privacy singer has recently discussed her unwanted nose job, which she got soon after her botched fillers. While appearing on an episode of The Jason Lee Show, Cardi B opened up about her surgeries and also said that Kim Kardashian gave her a surgeon’s number to get her nose fixed. Also, she revealed that in the past, many people also suggested trying out non-surgical ways to reduce the size of her nose.

Erika Jayne

Erika Jayne is a popular American singer and actress who has always caught herself surrounded by plastic surgery rumors. However, Erika Jayne has only revealed that she has just had a nose job done in the past and has not altered any other facial features. The Law & Order actress has mentioned that she got her nose fixed by a plastic surgeon several years back.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an American actress who made her film debut in 2001 by getting featured in the family film, Holiday In The Sun. She appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy Podcast and revealed that she has only had a nose job done in the past. She revealed that she got her nose fixed when she was in her early 20s. Though there are rumors that she has undergone any surgeries, the truth according to her is something else.