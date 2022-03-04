Pamela Anderson Documentary is heading to Netflix Soon

Pamela Anderson Documentary is making its way to Netflix soon. Recently, Netflix has revealed that a documentary featuring the life of Pamela Anderson soon will be featured on the platform. Pamela Anderson is best known for the role that she played on Baywatch. The Pamela Anderson’s Documentary, will be telling her life story and finally, people will come to know more about her career and life. Pamela Anderson’s Documentary will be directed by Ryan White, who has previously directed Ask Dr Ruth and The Case Against 8. According to sources, the streamer has said, the viewers will be able to see the unseen interview, journal materials and archive of Anderson.

Anderson Pens Down A Note

Along with the announcement by Netflix, Anderson has also penned down a note saying that her life is filled with thousands of imperfections and a million misconceptions and that she is not a victim but a survivor and she is alive to tell her story and that she can surprise the viewers.

Pamela Anderson Documentary: The Team Behind The Documentary

Ryan White will be directing the Pamela Anderson Documentary. The documentary will be produced by Julia Nottingham, Jessica Hargrave, Brandon Thomas Lee. The executive producer is Josh Braun. The release date is still not out.

Pamela Anderson Documentary was created after the issue that was created after the release of Pam & Tommy miniseries on Hulu in February. The show mainly features the events that eventually resulted in the release of Tommy Lee and Anderson’s sex tape and the after-effect of it. According to sources, Anderson was not included while creating the show. However, it was later cleared that D.V.DeVincentis tried to reach out to Anderson regarding the show but never got a reply.

Anderson was not happy with the way she was portrayed in Pam & Lilly and the romance between the two. The same is visible from the fact that along with the announcement of Netflix, she said she will tell the real story. The same note was shared on the official account of her Instagram too.

Pamela Anderson Documentary: What Did Netflix Say?

According to the recent tweet by Netflix, the film was in production for several years and after much of the work is done, it will be released. However, there is no further information about the same. For instance, even the name of the Pamela Anderson Documentary is still not known and the release date is also not available.

However, Pam & Tommy will be streaming the final and the eight-episode of their series in the upcoming week and therefore, it can be safely assumed that Netflix will be releasing the Pamela Anderson Documentary soon after that. A premiere of the same is expected at a later stage of this year.

It can be said that Netflix has strategically made a tweet about the Pamela Anderson Documentary, just before the season finale of Pam & Tommy even though it is being said that the documentary was in the process of being made for a long time. Even though Anderson has not publicly made an announcement against the series on Hulu, sources close to her have confirmed that she will never watch it and walking on the same path Anderson is now ready to tell her real story.

Both the release date and the trailer of the Pamela Anderson Documentary is unknown. However, it is expected that the trailer of the documentary will be seen within the upcoming months and the documentary itself will be released later in 2022 when the story shown by Hulu is still fresh in the mind of the viewers.