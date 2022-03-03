Kanye West releases new music video for ‘Eazy’

Kanye West has taken things to the next level in a new music video which he just released on Instagram. Kanye West has released an almost 4 minute long music video for Eazy, a single from Donda 2 featuring Game.

The single caught a lot of attention when it was sung for the very first time in January. As he speaks about beating up Pete Davidson who is currently dating Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s estranged wife. The lyrics are:

“God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

And the music video released on Wednesday pretty much depicts these lyrics. So, whats the story behind all this feud and what all does Ye do in Eazy’s music video? Keep on reading to find out.

Kanye West Kidnaps Pete Davidson in Eazy Video

The black and white music video starts with Kanye West sitting on top of a coffin. Most of this video is animated and consists of claymation-style characters of Ye and Pete Davidson. The claymation style character of the singer goes and puts a sack on Davidson’s head. He kidnaps him and then goes as far as burying him. But, Ye makes sure to leave the Claymation style head of Davidson out.

Moreover, Kanye West is then seen putting rose seeds on top of the comedian’s head which bloom and the image does not look too good for Davidson.

Kanye West single Eazy ending

Towards the end of the music video, Ye can be seen cutting roses off of Pete’s head. He can then be seen going away in a pick up car. Finally, a message pops on the screen saying:

“Everyone lived happily ever after except you know who,” with the word “Skete” — the name West has used to refer to Davidson — crossed out. The visual ends with the words: “JK He’s Fine.”

And then, the music video ends. You can check it out on Kanye West Instagram as it is not available on Youtube yet.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian got married back in 2004. The couple have 4 kids together. However, last year, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce. Since then, she has been linked with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson several times. Furthermore, Davidson even went on to call Kim his girlfriend. This has resulted in a feud between Ye and Davidson. And Ye has taken several digs at Davidson.

Now, some time back, a Los Angeles judge has declared Kim Kardashian legally single. Within a few hours of this announcement, Kanye West has released the music video for Eazy as a reply and warning for Davidson.