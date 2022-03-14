Pete Davidson responds to Kanye West

The Pete Davidson and Kanye West feud is a hot topic nowadays. Everyone has seen and enjoyed Kanye’s posts on Instagram. However, everyone has been waiting for Pete Davidson’s reply.

However, the wait is finally over. The Saturday Night Live writer Dave Sirus has posted screenshots of Pete Davidson replying to Kanye. This news has taken the internet by storm. You will see the screenshot going viral on every social media platform.

To find out more about Pete Davidson’s reply, read this article!

Pete Davidson’s reply

Pete Davidson did not hold back when replying to Kanye and told him to grow up! In the screenshots being shared online, he sent Kanye the following text:

” Yo, it Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8 am, and it don’t gotta be like this.”

He further added,

"Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing, and you are so lucky that she's your kids' mom." Furthermore, he stated, "I've decided I'm not let you gonna treat us this way, and I'm done being quiet. Grow up!"

After getting these texts, Kanye did not stay back and replied,

“Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?”

Pete Davidson is the king of humor for a reason. He replied to Kanye’s message with

“in bed with your wife.”

He also attached a picture of himself, shirtless and under the sheets.

However, the conversation did not end here. He further messaged Kanye, asking Kanye to meet him. The message read,

“I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet boy and talk.”

Pete Davidson further told Kanye that he isn’t scared of him and Kanye’s actions are embarrassing. Davidson also said that it’s sad watching Kanye ruin his legacy.

Pete Davidson tries to help Kanye West

During their heated conversation, Pete Davidson completely changed his tone and tried to talk to Kanye about mental health. He messaged Kanye,

“Let me help you, man. I struggle with mental stuff too.”

He further added,

“It’s not an easy journey; you don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.”

Pete Davidson also added,

“I have your back even though you treat me like s**t because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me as you have for the past six months, I’m gonna stop being so nice.”

To wrap it up!

Pete Davidson sent these texts to Kanye in response to the videos Kanye posted on Instagram. In those videos, he targeted Kim Kardashian for allowing his daughter, North, to use TikTok.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have not responded to the situation themselves. However, SNL guest writer Sirus spoke up for him.

Kim Kardashian filed for a divorce last year and was declared single by the court this month. She started dating Pete Davidson right after the divorce, and Kanye West did not take it well!