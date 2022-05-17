Are Amber Heard Abused Face Photos Photoshopped?

The controversial defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has divided their days. With each passing day of the trial, it is becoming difficult to choose a side. The evidence from both sides has been strong, and even though it is tough to pick a side, one thing for certain is that their relationship was toxic. Recently, the attorneys of Heard have shown several images of the actress with a red and swollen face. According to Heard, the images were from the fight that the couple had back in May 2016. Testifying about the released image, Heard said that the image was captured after Johnny Depp threw a phone at her after a brawl. It’s difficult to know whether Amber Heard abused face photos are photoshopped or not.

Amber Heard Defended Her 2018 Essay

The entire trial took place after Johnny Depp filed a defamation case against her after she wrote an essay back in 2018 in The Washington Post, which impacted Depp’s professional career. In the essay, Heard referred to herself as a public figure who is representing domestic abuse. While defending her essay, Heard said that every word which was written in the essay was true. Further, she said that the essay was not about Johnny but about her and what happened to her. She further attacked Johnny by stating that the only person who thought that it was about Johnny was Johnny himself.

Johnny Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for this very essay that did not even name him, but according to him, it claimed that it was written in a manner that the fingers pointed toward him. This essay defamed him and impacted his career and reputation in a disastrous manner.

On the other hand, Depp’s lawyers showed the jury several images of the couple in a public place after the alleged violent fights. The images captured do not show any visible injury marks. While commenting on the same, Heard said that she has covered her injuries with makeup as she was not going to walk around LA carrying bruises on her face.

Is Amber Heard’s Abused Face Photoshopped?

Depp has previously accused Heard of painting bruises on her face with makeup. Heard denied these claims. While further explaining that she was speaking the truth, she said that she filed for a divorce that very month because she was so scared that she felt she would survive or not.

Both the parties are saying different statements, and it is hard to believe any one of them, and that is good because it will be wrong to judge now as the case is still evolving. Therefore, no one can say with certainty whether the Amber Heard abused face photos are photoshopped or not or whether it is just expert makeup or not. It is up to the jury to decide the authenticity of the images.

