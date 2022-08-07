Candice Accola and Joe King Call It Quits?

Candice Accola and Joe King couple called it quits after seven years of marriage. Candice is famous for her role as Caroline in the CW series The Vampire Diaries. Moreover, Joe is the guitarist of the Denver-based rock band The Fray.

It was revealed in April of 2022 that Candice Accola filed for divorce from Joe King. It was stated in the file that the separation was due to irreconcilable differences. Candice moved to Nashville soon after the separation, while Joe continues to live in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Candice Accola and Joe King Relationship Timeline

Nina Dobrev introduced Candice and Joe at a Super Bowl event in February 2012. Dobrev and Accola worked together in The Vampire Diaries and became friends. Candice was instantly charmed by the musician but was shy to give him her number, which is when Nina stepped in on her behalf.

The couple started dating, and later in June of 2013, King proposed while they were vacationing in Italy. Candice stated, ‘the engagement was a complete surprise. It was perfect and special and just for us.’ Nina Dobrev couldn’t contain her excitement at this occasion and tweeted:

Furthermore, Joe King and Candice Accola got married in October of 2014. They tied the knot in a beautiful French Quarter-themed wedding in New Orleans. Nina Dobrev, along with some other TVD co-stars, attended the wedding. Kayla Ewell, Michael Trevino, Kat Graham, Claire Holt and Paul Wesley were all there to celebrate with their co-star and friend.

Later, in 2015, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. In January of 2016, they welcomed their first daughter and named her Florence. Moving on, Candice started her podcast. And in August 2020, she announced on that podcast that she was expecting her second child. Their second daughter, Josephine, was born in December of the same year.

The couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary in October 2021. King took it to his Instagram to share a picture and wrote, “7 years with my wife today,” he wrote at the time. “I love you.”

Nevertheless, speculations about their separation started earlier this year. This happened when fans started noticing that both of them had removed all of their photos together from Instagram. However, they still follow each other. Candice removed all her posts and later posted pictures of her not wearing her wedding ring.

Candice Accola and Joe King – Children

Joe King shares a total of two daughters with ex Candice Accola. Florence May King, six years old and Josephine May King, one-year-old. Moreover, Joe has two more daughters from his previous marriage, Eva King and Elise King.

Joe King’s First Marriage

Joe King was previously married to Julie King. They got married in 1999 and later on got divorced in 2011. They both have two beautiful daughters, Eva and Elise.

Candice Accola’s Current Life

Candice moved to Nashville after her separation from Joe King. The TVD star went on a Euro trip soon after that with a couple of friends. Recently in July 2022, Candice posted on Instagram and hinted at her single mom status while spending a day out with her kids. She wrote, “I call this lewk insomnia single mom Sunday Soho chic.”