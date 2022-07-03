Murdoch Divorce Update: Rupert Wants Support, Files Divorce in LA

The divorce news between Rubert Murdoch and Jerry Hall was a mystery for a long time. Not now, though! We now have information about the Murdoch Divorce. According to reports, Jerry Hall has now officially filed for divorce from Rupert Murdoch, who is popularly known to be a media mogul. Murdoch Divorce is a result of differences between the couple. The differences between the two were irreconcilable, hence the divorce. Interestingly, she filed a petition for a permanent split in the County Court of Los Angeles. She is seeking spousal support for the same.

Murdoch Divorce: What Did Hall Say?

In the divorce filing, Hall has claimed that she is unaware of all the assets and debts. Therefore, she will amend the petition later when she receives the information. The statement can also be extended to the community and the quasi-community property too. She further urged the court not to award support to her estranged husband. In addition, she wants Murdoch to pay even her attorney’s fees.

Murdoch Divorce still unclear who will be speaking and representing Murdoch. The Murdoch Divorce’s divorce news is shocking to their close ones too. No wonder we are even shocked about the development between the two.

This Is Not The First Time Their Divorce Is Happening!

Even though Murdoch Divorce is making news, this is not the first time the couple has been involved in a divorce. The couple tied the knot back in 2016. However, this was not their first marriage. Murdoch has previously married three times. Listed below are his previous spouses:

Wendi Deng: from 1999 to 2013

Anna Maria Torv: from 1967 to 1999

Patricia Booker: 1956 to 1967

On the other hand, Hall was previously in a relationship with Mick Jagger, the lead singer of the Rolling Stones. In addition to that, he is also a rock star. The couple across their marriages have ten children in total. Even though Murdoch Divorce might be news for their fans, it perhaps is not something new that their children are encountering.

Let us now have a look at their children. Check this list of Murdoch’s children along with their mothers:

Patricia Booker: Prudence

Anna Mann: Elisabeth, Lachlan and James

Wendi Deng: Grace and Chloe

On the other hand, Hall shares four children with Mick Jagger. Her children are Georgia May, Elizabeth, James and Gabriel.

Hall and Murdoch started dating each other in the summer of 2015. They met in Australia. The two became fond of each other and announced their engagement in January. The wedding took place at Spencer House in London on 4th March 2016. Only 200 friends and relatives received the invitation to the wedding.

The Assets Of The Couple

Murdoch Divorce will involve the distribution of assets like any other normal divorce. Let us have a look at the assets of the couple. In 2019, after marriage, in a $71.3 billion deal, Murdoch shared most of his 21st Century Fox share with The Walt Disney Company. He is also the chairman of Ford Corporation. In addition, he also bears the responsibility of looking over The Sun and The Wall Street Journal’s overseas outlets and HarperCollins, one of the most popular publishing houses.

On the other hand, Hall is famous for her roles in movies like Batman. She also acted on Broadway in The Graduate, where she played the character of Ms. Robinson. Murdoch Divorce is recent news, and many more developments will come. Keep checking this space for more information about the divorce! The official statement of the duo is yet to come.