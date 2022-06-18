Natalie Portman is a renowned actress who has been in the film industry since she was just a child. She has featured in many mainstream movies, and because of her phenomenal acting Natalie Portman has landed many nominations. But now the question arises where the actress is these days. And who is Natalie Portman dating? Well, we got it all covered for you in the following article!

Natalie Portman Dating

Natalie Portman is not currently dating anyone because she is married to Benjamin Millepied, whom she met on Black Swan in 2009. Benjamin is a dancer and a choreographer. After dating for three years, the couple got married in 2012. And currently, they have two children together; Aleph and Amalia.

Before Benjamin, the actress dated many high-profile actors. In 2000, Natalie Portman dated Hayden Christensen, whom she met on the Star Wars set. However, many believe that this was just a rumor. Then from time to time, she was pictured with Jake Gyllenhaal, Nathaniel Rothschild, Devandra Banhart, Rodrigo Santoro, and Gael Garcia Bernal. But the sad thing about this whole situation is that most of these were rumors. Natalie has been quite careful about herself in public because of these headlines.

Read More:

Stephen Curry Net Worth Estimated in 2022 is $92.8 million

What is Kenya Barris Net Worth?

Children

Natalie Portman has two children with Benjamin Millepied. They are Aleph and Amalia.

Natalie Portman Career

Someone from Revlon gave the 11-year-old Natalie Portman the dream of becoming a model. But later, she realized it was not meant for her, so she shifted to acting. Her actual journey began at the Theater.

In 1994 she starred in ‘The Professional.’ From here, she caught the attention of many directors and, of course, the people. This fame grew when she featured in ‘Heat’ released in 1995. Since then, she has appeared in many blockbuster movies. When she was offered the role of Lolita, she turned it down, and this whole situation became controversial. Due to this, the actress decided to take a short break from her career.

In 2003 she graduated with honors from Harvard University. Her break from acting ended in 1999. And her first role was as Queen Amidala. There is no doubt that this is her most known work. Her next significant role was in 2010, ‘Black Swan.’

Read More:

Russell Wilson Net Worth in 2022

Jay Leno Net Worth: How Did Jay Leno Earn His $450 Million Net Worth?

How Did Paul Dodds Earn His $20 Million Net Worth?

This was all about Natalie Portman’s dating history and personal life details. For more information, stay tuned!