Stephen Curry Net Worth Estimated in 2022 is $92.8 million

Stephen Curry is an American basketball player who came to fame with his position in Golden State Warriors. Currently, he is the highest-paid NBA player of 2022, and everyone is curious to know about Stephen Curry Net worth. Recently, he won his fourth NBA Championship by securing a victory. He has time and again proved his worth as a sports player. In 2017, he signed a $200 million contract with the NBA and that was his debut contract. He further signed for another $215 million and this further increased his net worth. Later, he also founded the SC30 company. He used this company to manage his brand partnership and investments.

Stephen Curry Net worth

Stephen Curry Net worth is $92.8 million and Forbes has also endorsed the same Net Worth of Stephen Curry. This is the reason why he is one of the highest-paid NBA players. His net worth comes from his professional career. In addition to that, his other source of income includes

Investments

Brand partnerships

Production Companies

His diverse partnership includes companies like Comcast NBCUniversal and crypto platform FTX.

Early Life and Education

Curry was born in 1988. His father was also a former NBA player. He started playing basketball in his school. During his school days too, he earned his fame as a good basketball player. He then decided to pursue his interest in basketball professionally.

Stephen Curry is the fifth highest-paid athlete according to Forbes. This clearly again indicates Stephen Curry Net worth again. In the coming year, he will be earning close to $48 million in the next season. Further, his earnings will rise to $60 million in his next contract. In addition to that, he also invests a lot in philanthropic activities too.

Most of Stephen Curry Net worth comes from his salary and endorsement income. His NBA salary is close to $50 million in a year and his income from the endorsement is close to $30-40 million. His total income in a year is $80-90 million. This contributes highly to Stephen Curry Net worth. He is associated with Nike, Under Armor and TCL. He further endorses Palm devices, and he is a leading investor of the same. His projected income in 2025-2026 is $59.6 million.

Stephen Curry Net worth And His Luxuries

He has a house in Atherton, California; that is worth $31 million. The house lies in an area of 1.2 acres although he has another mansion in Walnut, California. He purchased this house for $3.2 million in 2015. Curry is also a lover of high-speed cars. His luxurious car collections include:

Kia Sorento

Tesla Model X 90D

Range Rover Sport LWB

Mercedes-Benz G55

Cadillac Escalade ESV

Porsche Panamera Turbo S

Stephen Curry Personal Life

Curry is married to Ayesha Alexander. The duo married in 2011. The couple is a parent of three children. He, by birth, is a Christian. Apart from being a basketball player, he also loves playing golf. He is a regular player in celebrity golf tournaments and has also played with Barack Obama. He is also a fan of English Premier League soccer clubs. Seth Curry, his brother, is also a professional basketball player.

Stephen Curry Personal Stats

Curry is 34 years old. Stephen Curry Net worth mainly comes from Basketball. In addition to that, endorsement also plays a critical role in his wealth. He is a citizen of the United States. His long list of sponsors include

2K Sports

Callaway Golf

CarMax

FTX

Google

Panini

Rakuten

Under Armor

Curry is doing extremely well professionally, and if he keeps performing like this even in future, his net worth will keep increasing with each passing year. So, to sum up, everything Stephen Curry Net worth is $92.8 million.