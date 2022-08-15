Iza Calzado is pregnant: She Made it official on Her 40th Birthday

It is true that Iza Calzado will be welcoming a new child at the age of 40! She confirmed the news in an interview and spoke up about how shocked she was after finding out this blessed news. Moreover, Iza has also discussed the complications and other stuff related to her pregnancy. ‘Iza Calzado pregnant’ is one of the top searches when you search her name. Below you’ll read more about her views.

Iza Calzado pregnant with Ben Wintle’s child

The couple announced this good news on 12th August 2022, which also happens to be Iza’s birthday. In an Instagram post, she broke this news with the caption ‘life begins at 40’ and claimed that she had a range of projects lined up before this announcement. This was not a planned pregnancy! Because she revealed that she was planning on starting a new chapter of her life, but this baby came along unexpectedly. Even though she wasn’t ready for it, she has now decided.

She is already quite excited to embark on this new journey with her husband. Her Instagram post was full of positive views on life and how happy she is to have one more addition to her family. Indeed God’s plans are better and greater than ours. Many other celebrity friends of hers also congratulated her on this big news. Moreover, she looked as glorious as ever in the picture she posted. Wintle and Calzado got married three years ago. And this baby will only strengthen their relationship. We wish nothing but happiness for the blessed couple.

Well, that was everything you needed to know about Iza Calzado’s unexpected pregnancy. For more such updates, don’t forget to bookmark this page!

