Will Smith and Jada Smith are one of the most powerful and famous show business couples in Hollywood. Seeing that, it was not a surprise when both of their children followed in their footsteps and soon joined the Entertainment Industry. Fortunately enough, their kids got very successful in it as well. Making the family even more alluring and enticing to their fans who considered them their role models or idols. People who want to be like them and are dying to know everything about them, whether it is about their whereabouts or their fashion style, their net worth or what they like to eat etc. The Smiths are always in the spotlight no matter what. Having a good status in the industry, the thriving family has almost always been on the top. Until the Oscars fiasco happened, and things kind of went downhill for them. But only status-wise! As everyone became even more curious about them and had them under their strict scrutiny from then onwards. Apparently, the Smiths like to be in the limelight. Considering the fact that we recently heard the news about Jaden Smith that is spreading like wildfire. Yes, I know what is the main question in your mind right now; is Jaden Smith Gay?

Here is all that you need to know about him!

Jaden Smith: What You Need to Know About Him?

Jaden Smith is the eldest son of the megastar Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. He has only one sister, Willow Smith.

Jaden Smith’s full name is Jaden Christopher Syre Smith.

He was born on July 8, 1998.

He is a famous American rapper, singer and actor.

He made his debut in the 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness.

Moreover, he appeared in his debut film with his own father.

He again appeared with his father in the 2013 film After Earth.

After starring in the remake films The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) and The Karate Kid (2010), he went for a seven-year hiatus.

He returned to acting in 2017 in the two-part Netflix original The Get Down .

He also did a voice-acting role in the Netflix original anime Neo Yokio.

Smith’s musical career started alongside Canadian singer Justin Bieber. When he was featured and also collaborated on the 2010 single “Never Say Never.”

He also released multiple mixtapes, including CTV2 , in 2014.

His debut studio album, Syre , was released in 2017

Moreover, he has received many awards as well. Some of them are:

A YouTube Creator Award

An MTV Movie Award

A BET Award

A Young Artist Award

Two NAACP Image Awards

An Empire Award

He also received a Grammy Award for Album of the Year nomination as a featured artist on Bieber’s album Justice in 2022.

Jaden Smith: Dismissed Rumours Regarding his Sexuality?

Did you know that the suspense enveloped around Jaden Smith’s sexuality is not something new? It has been the topic under discussion for quite a long time. An enigma that nobody could solve, seeing that there was no confirmation of this speculation from the concerned authority.

In 2015, there was uproar on media regarding him being gay. Everyone was talking about it. There were rumours circulating around the internet, articles were being published, the news was being broadcast about it and what not etc. All were the result of one tweet made by Jaden Smith to Tyler, the Creator. The said tweet reads:

“@fucktyler, I Think I’m In Love With You. I Don’t Know I’m Still Figuring It Out, But In The Meantime, Happy Birthday”.

This tweet prompted MediaTakeOut to start the “coming out” speculation as it was implying that the megastar’s son was actually confessing not only to Tyler about his love for him but also to the world about his sexual orientation. However, the representative of that time 16-year-old actor-rapper dismissed the rumours that were spreading on the internet like wildfire. According to Ace Showbiz reporter, the representative entailed that:

“There’s no truth to any of it.”

Although, it could have just been a lighthearted message to a close friend to show his love and support. Seeing that, it was also rumoured that he dated Kylie Jenner and other female celebrities as well afterwards.

Jaden Smith is Gay: Tyler, The Creator Controversy

After dismissing the rumours in 2015, more fuel was put into this mystery somewhere around the year 2018. Which, more or less, was sparked by Jaden Smith himself. He confirmed that he was dating the American rapper Tyler, the Creator, in a concert at Flog Gnaw Carnival music festival in Los Angeles.

The 20-year-old told the crowd:

“I just want to say Tyler, the Creator is the best friend in the world and I love him so f–king much. I wanna tell you… Tyler doesn’t want to say, but Tyler’s my motherfucking boyfriend, and he’s been my motherfucking boyfriend my whole fucking life!”

He further added:

“Tyler, The Creator is my motherfucking boyfriend! It’s true! Tyler, The Creator is my fucking boyfriend, if you take anything away from this fucking show, that’s what you take away!”

Moreover, this did not just end here. Right afterwards the concert, he tweeted that:

“Yup @tylerthecreator I Told Everyone You Can’t Deny It Now”

And to this tweet, Tyler responded:

“hahaha you a crazy n***a man”

Furthermore, Smith also confirmed their relationship on Apple Music’s Beats 1 Radio, The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story:

“I recently said that Tyler, the Creator, is my boyfriend, and that’s true. So, just so you know”.

However, that was still a long time ago. We can not say anything about it now, but it seems like they are still great friends.

He Does Not Like Labels?

Even Jaden Smith has himself shared that he dated Tyler, the Creator, and he was indeed his boyfriend. However, besides his own statements and tweets, there is not much that we know about his sexual orientation. He never associated himself with any single sexuality or gender identity. Considering the fact that Jaden Smith never vocally said that he is gay or bi-sexual. The fans just insinuated from his dating history and his confessions related to Tyler.

It is clear that he still likes girls as he was involved with many women even after the Tyler controversy. Yet, it does not mean in any way that he does not like boys.

In an interview with Nylon, he shared his insights on how he would never limit himself to a box and conform to societal norms:

“The world is going to keep bashing me for whatever I do, and I’m going to keep not caring. I’m going to take most of the blows…”

Smith further explained that:

“so you know, in five years when a kid goes to school wearing a skirt, he won’t get beat up, and kids won’t get mad at him.”

Thus, he concludes that: