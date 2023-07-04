Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 spotted on Recent Google Play Console listing

Samsung enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated debut of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series. Known for its innovative technology, Samsung is set to unveil these new smartwatches at the upcoming Unpacked event scheduled for July 26, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are expected to be the highlights of the series, and fans are curious about their features. Samsung, known for consistently delivering impressive products, is poised to live up to its reputation again.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 on Google Play Console Listing

The Galaxy Watch 6 series appeared on the Google Play Console listing before the official launch. This listing confirms the inclusion of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Additionally, these smartwatches have been spotted on various certification websites such as FCC, GCF, and Safety Korea. Although limited information was provided on the console listing, it did disclose the model numbers for different variants:

SM-R930: Model number for the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 variant.

SM-R940: Model number for the 44mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 variant.

SM-R950: Model number for the 42mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic variant.

SM-R960: Model number for the 46mm variant of Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Features

Samsung is renowned for its sleek and stylish designs, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to maintain that reputation. Rumours suggest that the watches feature circular displays with Sapphire and Gorilla glass. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic might also sport a titanium body and rotating bezels. The show is expected to be a 1.47-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 470 x 470 pixels.

Reports also indicate a curved glass design, enhancing both aesthetics and user-friendliness. Speculations point towards a slight increase in screen size compared to the previous model, from 1.4 inches to 1.47 inches. Water resistance is anticipated to meet a 5ATM+ IP68 rating, although official confirmation from Samsung is still pending. However, one thing is certain: Samsung’s design choices will captivate the audience.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to operate on Google’s Wear OS, with Samsung’s One UI Watch software overlay. While this combination may limit compatibility with iPhones, it promises a seamless experience for Android users. The smartwatches will likely feature BioActive sensors, providing essential health information such as heart rate, ECG, and blood oxygen levels. This empowers users to track their fitness and monitor their well-being effectively.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is reported to house a larger 425mAh battery, while the Galaxy Watch 6 will come with a smaller 300mAh battery. Both models are expected to offer similar charging speeds of at least 10W.

Although Samsung has yet to make an official announcement, industry insiders suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series will be available in August 2023. As for pricing, it is anticipated to be within the same range as the previous generation, with the Galaxy Watch 5 priced at $279 / £269 and the Watch 5 Pro starting from $449 / £429.

As the launch date approaches, Samsung fans can look forward to a new era of advanced technology and stylish design with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series. With its history of delivering exceptional products, Samsung is poised to impress users once again worldwide.

