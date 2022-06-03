Is Riverdale Season 7 Confirmed at CW?

The fans of Riverdale are not yet ready to say goodbye to the series. Things are still messy in the series, and the fans wonder what will happen next. According to sources, CW is saying goodbye to the series. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa did an excellent job directing and executive producing the show, but now it’s time to say goodbye, but not yet! CW has recently canceled many fronts, and the list also includes Riverdale/ However, if you are a Riverdale fan, you don’t need to be sad yet because we have good news for you. The show is not ending immediately because Riverdale Season 7 is happening.

Riverdale Season 7 Is Confirmed

CW has come up with another list of the series that are getting renewed, and Riverdale is included in the list. Riverdale Season 7 is happening. However, it is confirmed that the Season 7 is going to be last season of the series. The cancellation of the series after Season 7 is not surprising considering the fact the main four leads of the show after the fourth season has signed on for the next three years. The casts are free to end the show after Season 7.

The contract also ensured that CW did not face any hassle in renewing the show. An ardent follower of the series would know that. Commenting upon the show’s cancellation, Mark Pedowitz, CW boss, has said that seven years is the right amount. The stakeholders need to ensure that Riverdale ends in the right way, which it deserves.

Release Date

Riverdale Season 6 is still running, and therefore, it will take some time to lay our hands on the premiere of Season 7. Yet there is no official release date, the speculated release date of Riverdale Season 7 is in early 2023. We will update the section once an official confirmation is available.

The makers are looking forward to ending the season with a bang.

Riverdale Season 7 Cast

All the prominent casts of the show will return for Riverdale Season 7. It means we will be able to see them again.

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones

Plot

Since season 6 is still running we cannot guess the plot of Riverdale Season 7. We can suppose upcoming series after its sixth season will end. The finale episode of Riverdale Season 6 will air on 26 June 2021. We can speculate its plot after its season 6 end .

Riverdale is a popular series that has been running since 2017. The series revolves around Archie and his gang, who gets strangled with family, school, romance, and their journey of discovering the dark mysteries of Riverdale. The show has won 35 wins and has enjoyed 64 nominations till now. The series has the tagline, “A Great Place To Get Away With It All”. It belongs to crime, drama, mystery, and romance. Berlanti Productions, Archie Comics Publications, and CBS Television Studios are the Production companies involving with the series.

The six seasons of Riverdale house 111 episodes. Viewers and the Critics has well received the series. However, it received a bit of criticism for representing the minority characters. However, it still managed to become one of the most popular series on Netflix. The series gained significant popularity during the second season. Sadly, Season 7 will be the last season, and we hope that we all receive the closure that we need from the series. We will update you with more information about the seventh season as the information about the same starts flowing in.

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Virgin River Season 4 Spoilers before the Release Date

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date on Netflix Revealed

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date and Renewal Updates

Little Fires Everywhere Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Why Her Season 1: KDrama Release Date, Story, and Trailer