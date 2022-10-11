Rick and Morty Season 7 was in development when 5th Season premiere released: Dan Harmon

Rick and Morty premiered in 2013, and it is still running strong. Currently, the sixth season is running, and the upcoming episode will drop on 10 October 2022. With four more episodes, Season 6 will be over. The fans are now wondering about the developmental status of Rick and Morty Season 7. To begin with, we would like to inform you that Rick and Morty Season 7 is happening. In fact, Dan Harmon, the co-creator of the show, revealed that the development of Rick and Morty Season 7 was happening during the premiere of the fifth season of the series.

When Was Rick and Morty Season 7 In Development?

During Adult Swim Festival 2020, Harmon revealed that the team was already working on Rick and Morty Season 7. In other words, the makers were working three seasons ahead. During the same festival, he also stated that the fans could expect groovy things in regard to Beth.

During the pandemic, the developmental process of many films and television series suffered, but it was not the case with Rick and Morty. According to Harmon, during the pandemic, the team could focus better. However, it also posed problems for the series. The problem basically came in the form of spoilers that needed to be prevented.

Season 7 Is Happening

The makers are working ahead of their schedule to create fresh episodes for the series. Therefore, we can expect a timely release of the episodes for the series. Also, Harmon, in a way, confirmed that Rick and Morty Season 7 is happening. However, we know for a fact that the series received a 70- episode order. Therefore, we believe that more seasons are coming.

The Popularity Of Series

Rick and Morty have always been a part of the conversation not only for their brilliant content but also because of their clever marketing. Obviously, there is plenty of news about the series. In addition to that, the creators also ensure that they keep dropping tiny bits of information every now and then for the fans. Now the series has already enjoyed five seasons, and Season 6 is running successfully. We also know that Season 7 is on its way. According to our estimates, considering the 70-episode order, the series in total will have at least ten seasons.

The show has an IMDB rating of 9.2 and has enjoyed many nominations and awards.

Rick and Morty Season 6

Season 6 premiered on 4 September 2022, and the latest episode dropped on 10 October 2022. Season 6 houses ten episodes in total. The titles of the upcoming episodes are mentioned below:

Final Destination

A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort

Analyze Piss

Juricksic Mort

We do not know the exact release date of these upcoming episodes yet. Even though we also do not know the release date of Season 7, we definitely have the cast list with us if all the primary characters return.

Rick and Morty Season 7: Cast

We expect to see the following casts again in the upcoming season:

Justin Roiland as Rick

Chris Parnell as Jerry

Spencer Grammer as Summer

Sarah Chalke as Beth

Kari Wahlgren as Jesicca

Dan Harmon as Birdperson

Maurice LaMarche as Abradolph

Tom as Squanchy

Brandon Johnson as Mr. Goldenfold

Wrap Up

Even though we do not know the official release date of Rick and Morty Season 7, we know that it is happening for sure. According to our sources, Season 7 will be out either in 2023 or 2024. We will inform you of the exact release date of the series once it is officially confirmed. Till then, if you have not watched Rick and Morty yet, we recommend you stream it on Netflix. All the episodes, including the running season, are available on Netflix right now. Also, the series is available on Hulu and HBO Max.

