The Boys Season 4 was expected to be out in September, and now, September is gone, and the fourth season is still not on Amazon Prime Video. This raises the question, when does season 4 of the boys come out? Firstly, we know for sure that the wait will be long. This Superhero series has managed to make fans across the world. Therefore, we know that the wait will be with it. Also, we hope that the series will be out soon. We know for sure that the production of the series is taking place at a fast pace. Let us now see when season 4 of the boys comes out and the expected date.

When does season 4 of the boys come out?

We do not have a premiere date for The Boys season 4. Therefore, there is a concrete answer as to when season 4 of the boys comes out at the time of writing. However, we know there is a slim chance of the premiere happening this year. According to sources, it takes approximately 14 to 15 months to complete the production of The Boys season. Reports indicate that the upcoming season will be out in September 2023.

Amazon Prime Video might continue with its weekly release format even for the fourth season. This is something that Erik Kripke, the author, wanted.

The Current Status, The crew of The Boy Season 4 was present in Canada. The work for the fourth season began somewhere in August 2022. Therefore, the work of the fourth season only began recently. According to reports, The Boys season four shooting will be completed in March 2023. Therefore, the answer to the question of when season 4 of the boys comes out is not this year. After the shooting is completed, the post-production work will take another 6-8 months. Therefore, the ideal release date for the fourth season is September to November 2023.

How Are We Predicting The Boy’s Season 4 Release Date?

The finale of Season 3 aired on July 8, 2022. It needs to be noted there was a gap of one year between the first and the second season. Then, there was a gap of one year and eight months between the second and the third season. However, this gap was justified considering the world was battling the pandemic. If the same gap pattern is followed, the fourth season will be out only after July 2023.

Till now, there is no definite answer to when season 4 of the boys comes out. However, we will update this section as soon as there is an official release date.

Casts

It seems that everyone will be coming back for the fourth season. It means that we will see

Jack Quaid as Hughie

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

Tomer Capone as Frenchie

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko

Erin Moriarty as Starlight

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

We might see a few new faces too. However, we can confirm that only after some sort of official announcement.

More About The Boys Season 4

We know for sure that the production of the next installment has begun. Recently, Eric Kripke, on the official Twitter handle, shared an image of the script with the caption, “Day One.”

The image indicates the script that goes with the title Episode 401 and Department of Dirty Tricks. David Reed is the writer, and Phil Sgriccia is the director. The post was sharted back in August 2022. Similar images then soon started making rounds. For instance, even Jack Quaid tweeted about the day they started working on the fourth season. While sharing an image, he said it was the first day, and all the boys were back on the set as a team. The image was shared on August 23, 2022. So, we know the series’ filming has already begun, and we will soon be seeing the fourth season next year.