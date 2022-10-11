The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 Release Date, Teaser Announced at NYCC

Amazon’s animated series Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 is about the long-running Dungeons & Dragons campaign.

The fandom, called “Critters,” were treated with the first glimpse of the season 2 teaser on Saturday. At the 2022 New York Comic Con, the premiere was announced alongside a January 2023 release window.

Back in January, viewers were introduced in season 1 to the mercenaries-for-hire who, after killing a blue dragon, would go on to defend the kingdom of Exandria. At the close of season one, the heroes were having a party to celebrate the end of the Briarwood threat and the Whitestone kingdom’s deliverance. However, they were interrupted by a swarm of dragons.

The NYCC event featured the show’s executive producers and cast discussing spoilers for Season 2 and the series villainous dragon villains, the Chroma Conclave.

When Will The Legend of The Vox Machina Season 2 be Released?

During a panel at the 2022 New York Comic Con, Critical Role revealed today, October 7, that the second season of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 would premiere in January 2023. An exact premiere date has not been announced. However, the announcement did coincide with the publication of a trailer for season 2.

Teaser of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2

In the preview, we see the characters frantically scurrying about. There is also a giant dragon visible soaring above the land.

We think in season two of The Legend of Vox Machina, the heroic organization Vox Machina faces up against the Chroma Conclave. It is an alliance of formidable chromatic dragons. The group must also deal with their turmoil while they collect the powerful artefacts known as the Vestiges of Divergence.

The cast of The Legend of Vox Machina

The Legend of Vox Machina Season1 cast is listed below. We anticipate that the second season will have the same cast.