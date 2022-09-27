Will there be a Reservation Dogs Season 3?

Reservation Dogs is an Indigenous American teen comedy-drama television series. It is an incredible first in that the whole team is Indigenous. The authors, directors, cast, and production staff are all exclusively native North Americans. The comedy-drama is also the first series to be filmed entirely in Oklahoma. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi are the creators of the show. Moreover, it was created for FX Productions.

The series is currently running its second season, streaming on Hulu. While season 2 is currently running, the audience started asking if there would be a Reservation Dogs Season 3, and the creators heard them. Season 1 premiered on 9th August of 2021, and the following September, the series was renewed for a 2nd season. Season 2 was released on 3rd August 2022 and will conclude on 28th September.

The creators are sure following a pattern, as they announced in September that the series is being renewed for Reservation Dogs Season 3. It is now official that there will be another season for the comedy-drama series. Previously in 2021, the announcement for season 2 was made in September as well, and both seasons 1 and 2 were released in August( 2021 and 2022 ). Nick Grad is the President of Original Programming at FX. He expressed his joy while announcing Reservation Dogs Season 3:

FX is proud to join with our partners at Hulu to order a third season featuring the amazing cast and all of the artists who deliver one of the most original, engaging and funny shows on television.”

Furthermore, Reservation Dogs Season 3 will air next year only on Hulu and looking at the previous record. We can expect that it will be released in August of 2023. However, the official release date has not been announced yet.

Plot

The story of the series revolves around the lives of four indigenous teenagers. They live in rural Oklahoma and spend their days stealing, robbing, and committing crimes. After the death of their friend, Daniel, they do all this so they can save enough to move to the exotic land of California; this is to fulfill their dreams of Daniel.

In season 2 of Reservation Dogs, the teens are still not over-losing their friend Daniel. Moreover, now the four friends are missing each other as they all are broken apart and scattered.

Cast and Team of Reservation Dogs Season 3

This show’s entire cast and crew are unique because almost all of them belong to North America. Not only this, but the team is also amazing at what they do; Reservation Dogs has been a hit worldwide. It has a rating of 8.1/10 on IMDB and 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a very good number. We expect the original cast to reprise their roles in Reservation Dogs Season 3. The main cast, including the recurring cast, is:

Devery Jacobs as Elora Danan Postoak

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as Bear Small hill

Lane Factor as Chester “Cheese” Williams

Paulina Alexis as Wilhelmina “Willie Jack” Jacqueline

Sarah Podemski as Rita, Bear’s mother

Zahn McClarnon as Officer Big

Lil Mike as Mose

Funny Bone as Mekko

Elva Guerra as Jackie

Dallas Goldtooth as William “Spirit” Knifeman

Gary Farmer as Uncle Brownie, Elora’s uncle

Jack Maricle as White Steve

Jude Barnett as Bone Thug Dog

Xavier Bigpond as Weeze

Dalton Cramer as Daniel

Bobby Lee as Dr. Kang

Kirk Fox as Kenny Boy

Teasers and Trailers

Although the renewal of Reservation Dogs Season 3 has been announced, no official teasers or trailers have been released. Moreover, the second season will conclude at the end of September 2022. Only after that can we expect to see any spoiler regarding the upcoming season. However, till then, the audience can treat themselves by re-watching the previous seasons.

Check Season 1 Trailer:

Check Season 2 Trailer: