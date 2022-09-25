Step Up Season 3 Trailer Released With Release Date

Created and executive produced by Holly Sorensen, Step Up season 3 is released in October 2022. So be prepared to enter High Water again, with things getting even more heated than last time.

Yes, that’s right! The upcoming third season will include more drama among the talented artists along with more exciting dance moves, betrayal, deception and greed. The season aims to blow its viewer’s minds away with a spectacular storyline and performances by the cast members.

So, are you excited to watch Step Up season 3 and want to be updated on everything related to it? Continue reading because we have got it covered.

Step Up Season 3 Trailer

The first look for Step Up season 3 is here, and it is fantastic. The 1 minute and 20-second trailer begin with a voice saying:

“High Water isn’t a school; schools must stamp out a product that conforms to the world. At High Water, you’re seen as a creator who will change the world.”

And just like that, the trailer begins showing the talented artists of High Water. But that’s not it! The trailer also features a lot of drama as Sage Odom gets arrested by police for murder, and the scenes get fast-forwarded to Odom telling Colette he didn’t do it.

Matrix 5 Release Date, Cast and Trailer Expectations

How to Watch She Hulk Episode 6?

Check official trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This leaves Colette with everything from saving Odom to handling the nationwide tour independently.

Step Up Season 3 Release Date

The third season will release on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch it on Starz. If you want to watch it before everyone else, Step Up season 3 will premiere on the streaming platform the same day at midnight.

Step Up Season 3 Cast

Old and new faces will be coming together to make Step Up season 3 a hit. This includes Ne-Yo as the lead character Sage Odom. There will be a lot of drama in the season surrounding him. His lady love Collette Jones will be played by Christina Milian instead of Naya Rivera, who died in July 2020 in a drowning accident. While taking on her role in the Step Up series, Milian said:

“I know I have massive shoes to fill. Naya was incredible. I hope to honour Naya, her family, friends, and fans with a great performance.”

In addition to both these superstars being a part of the new season, here is a list of the rest of the cast members:

Single Parents Season 3 Cancelled or Renewed?

Taboo Season 2 Release Date Expectations, Cast and latest updates

Tricia Helfer as Erin

Lauryn McClain as Janelle Baker

Petrice Jones as Tel Baker

Faizon Love as AI Baker

Marcus Mitchell as Dondre

Jade Chynoweth as Odalie Allen

Carlito Olivero as David Jimenez

Terrence Green as Rigo

Eric Graise as King

Kendra Oyesanya as Poppy

The third season will also star Enrique Murciano, Terayle Hill and Keiynan Lonsdale. Moreover, Rebbi Rosie is also joining the series as Angel. What talent she will have still has to be unveiled.

Letterkenny Season 11 – What to Expect and What is the Release Date

Stay tuned to find out all the new detail that release until Step Up season 3 releases this year.