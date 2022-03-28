Raising Dion Season 2 on Netflix Potential Release Date, Cast, Trailers

The superpowered series Raising Dion has finally returned for Raising Dion Season 2, more than two years after the first season launched on Netflix! Raising Dion is based on Dennis Liu’s 2015 comic book and a short film of the same name. It follows Nicole Warren (Alisha Wainwright), a widowed mother who discovers her young son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) possesses abilities.

Nicole’s first season centered on her attempts to grasp Dion’s talents with the help of her departed husband’s closest friend, Pat (Jason Ritter), while simultaneously dealing with the sadness of losing her spouse and the unique challenges of single parenthood.

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, all eight episodes of Raising Dion Season 2 will be released on Netflix.

Trailer

On January 18, a trailer for Raising Dion Season 2 was released, and it did not disappoint.

“This season, Dion is learning new abilities at Biona, but he’s fast realizing that energy never dies, it only takes on a different form,”

the series’ official Twitter account said.

Which Cast Members will Return for Season 2 of Raising Dion?

Wainwright will reprise her role as Nicole, Young will reprise his role as Dion, Ritter will reprise his role as Pat, Sammi Haney will reprise her role as Esperanza, and Jazmyn Simon will reprise her role as Kat in Season 2. After guest-starring in Season 1, Ali Ahn (who portrays Suzanne Wu), Gavin Munn (Jonathan King), and Griffin Robert Faulkner (Brayden Mills) have been promoted to series regulars for Season 2.

Michael B. Jordan, who played Nicole’s late husband Mark and had multiple flashback appearances throughout Season 1, culminating in a heroic comeback at the very end, is noticeably absent from the cast list. Jordan, on the other hand, is still associated with the show as an executive producer, so there’s still a chance he’ll show up on the screen.

Cast

Raising Dion Season 2 will introduce a lot of new characters to the fold. In February 2021, Deadline announced that Rome Flynn, Aubriana Davis, Tracey Bonner, and Josh Ventura will join the returning ensemble.

Flynn will be playing Tevin Wakefield, who is a former Olympic track coach and becomes Dion’s trainer and mentor. Davis will play Janelle Carr, the 15-year-old who bonds with Nicole (Davis) and Dion after being brought to Biona by her mother for help managing her “behavioral issues.” Bonner plays Simone Marsh, Janelle’s mom. She hopes for normalcy in the life of her daughter while Ventura portrays David Marsh as Suzanne Wu’s new boss at work; they hope to rekindle their relationship there.

Michael Anthony will portray Gary Stafford in Season 2, while Scott Daniel Johnson will play a character named Joe, according to What’s On Netflix.

Plot

Season 2 picks up two years after the events of Season 1, with Dion once again exploring his talents as Nicole tries hard to raise him well and keep him safe, but that will be easier said than done when a new threat emerges.

“Raising Dion Season 2 follows Dion as he continues to hone his talents with the help of his mother and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who captures Nicole’s interest,” according to the official Netflix synopsis for Raising Dion Season 2. A sequence of disturbing occurrences happen as Dion befriends new pupil Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner), a similarly powered youngster, and Dion finds that danger is still approaching. Dion and Nicole must triumph once more, navigating twists, turns, and unexpected visits to save not just themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.”

Of course, following the ultimate fight with Dion, Brayden appears to be possessed by The Crooked Man, hinting that their friendship would most certainly take a bad turn. Pat will also be back in some manner, demonstrating that he miraculously escaped the last fight, according to the promotional photographs. However, the fact that Pat is wearing handcuffs in one of the promotional photographs suggests that he will be held responsible for his deeds as The Crooked Man even if he no longer has his abilities.