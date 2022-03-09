Outer Banks Season 3 Details about Release date, Casts, Trailer and more

Surprise! Surprise! Outer Banks season 3 will be released for sure. After the kind of cliffhanger season 2 ended on, viewers have been impatiently waiting to get any news on season 3. Because lets face it, everyone was quite scared that Netflix might cancel the series and we’ll never get to know what happens next.

Fortunately for viewers, season 3 has been renewed. And they’ll get to know how all the plot twists of season 2 have been brought together for a great new season. So, here are all the possibilities for Outer Banks season 3 and when to expect it.

On December 7, 2021, season 3 was officially renewed via a tweet that said:

“This just in from Poguelandia…Outer Banks will be back for a third season!”

A clip of the cast members being excited to get back for season 3 was also shared.

However, an official release date for season 3 still needs to be shared. But the cast and the rest of the team are already back for OBX, meaning a release date won’t be far behind. According to us, OBX might be back on Netflix with a fresh new season by late 2022.

Moreover, Outer Banks season 3 will not be the final season of the series. Many more will be released if the show gets a good response from viewers. Chase Stokes who plays the role of John B said:

“I would love to keep it going, you know, but it obviously depends on the reaction to it.”

Besides him, Jonas Pate, the show’s creator as well as showrunner said in an interview in 2020 that he was down for at least 4 or 5 seasons. He said:

“Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons.”

Cast

The Pogues and the rich of OBX will be coming once again together to be a part of Outer Banks season 3.

Chase Stokes as John B

Madelyn Cline as Sarah

Madison Bailey as Kiara

Drew Starkey as Rafe

Caroline Arapoglou as Rose

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Charles Esten as Ward

Julia Antonelli as Wheezie

Carlacia Grant as Cleo

Cullen Moss as Shoupe

Austin North as Topper

Besides these, you can expect some new characters to become a part of the official cast for the new season.

Synopsis

Outer Banks season 3 is bound to cross all expectations and hopefully, be the best season of the show till date. Season 2 ended with showing viewers that Big John is still alive. However, the pogues of OBX still dont know about this. So it will be interesting to see how this news unravels in the upcoming season.

Furthermore, someone will definitely die in OBX this time. There’s just been so many plot twists in the previous two seasons saving cast members that it seems like season 3 will finally show someone dying. Even Madison Bailey recently told Cosmopolitan the same. She said: “Somebody has to actually die in season 3. Somebody has to die for real for real.”

Outer Banks Season 3 will also follow the Pogues on their journey to find their way back to OBX and steal the gold thats rightfully theirs. Overall, it will be exciting for viewers to watch season 3 and the new twists it will have.

Has production for Outer Banks Season 3 already begun?

Yes! Pogues be ready for many behind the scenes glimpses as production for Outer Banks Season 3 has begun. Just last week, Netflix announced via their twitter page with a tweet saying”Time to get in a pogue state of mind…”. Moreover, two pictures of the cast members from the set have also been shared which you can check out on Twitter.

Trailer

Unfortunately, filming has just recently begun. And the latest season isn’t expected to be released until late 2022. Hence, fans need to patiently wait to get any glimpses of Outer Banks Season 3 in the form of a teaser or trailer. But as soon as any official trailer for season 3 is released, we will share it with you.