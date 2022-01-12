Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date, New Cast- Daily Research Plot

Welcome back fam! If you are wondering about what should be your next Netflix show then we have some recommendations for you and we assure you that once you watch this show you are going to fall in love with it just like we did.

Curious about what we are talking about? We are talking about this famous Netflix show called Bridgerton. And we would suggest only we would recommend starting watching it today but also joining your entire group of friends with you.

There are chances are you are going to fall in love with it. The first season of the show is a drama series produced by Shonda Rhimes. This story is filled with a lot of drama by Simon Bassett and Daphne Bridgerton as we will see them creating romantic situations to impress their families.

Both the characters belong to London and have maintained a very high society. And they are doing everything to adjust to society.

The first season of Bridgerton was recently nominated for the Emmy awards 2021. This season is nominated in the 3 best categories that are Best Actor, Best Drama, and Direction for this series.

This series is taken from the best-selling novel of Julia Quinns. This series is also named after the novel Bridgerton and all the fans who have read the novel already know what is most likely going to happen in the show, especially for the second season.

But all those who haven’t read the novel yet this season are going to be quite a surprise for you. So let’s dive in and see what we have in pocket for you for this second season of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton Season 2 Release Date

Netflix has already announced the release date for the second part of the show via Instagram. The second season of Bridgerton is going to be released on 25th March 2022 on Netflix. They have shared the video of the entire cast showing that the show is going to be out real soon.

They even posted a special edition earlier so that viewers can know that the entire cast of the show is going to be back for the second season and the main focus for the second season would be on Anthony.

The post read the author was already informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton wishes to overtake the social season and for the Post also read that they should get the reports ready about all of this romantic activity for the second season. The content was directly posted to Instagram and you can also find all the details directly on their social page.

Bridgerton Season 2 Cast

If we talk about the cast, most of the cast members are going to return for season 2. However, we also have some bad news for you: the Duke of Hastings is not going to be part of season 2 Daphne is more likely to return meanwhile the show is saying goodbye to Simon for a while.

And if you are wondering why \ Regé-Jean Page left the show then the actor himself said that it was part of the contract when he first signs that the character has to leave the show for a while.

He further added that it is a one-season play and it’s just the beginning so it’s most likely for him to be joining the show later once again. He even added that he liked the show and joined it because this show seems like a very limited series and it would continue for a number of seasons.

He then continued saying that he is very excited for the show to continue and conquer all across the world.

It is true that we are going to miss him very much but the good part is we are expecting all the characters mentioned below to be back in the store show once again

Penelope Featherington(by Nicola Coughlan )

Anthony Bridgerton(by Jonathan Bailey )

Colin Bridgerton( by Luke Newton )

Eloise Bridgerton( by Claudia Jessie )

Benedict Bridgerton( by Luke Thompson )

Lady Violet Bridgerton( by Ruth Gemmell )

Lady Portia Featherington( by Polly Walker)

Lady Danbury( by Adjoa Andoh )

Queen Charlotte( by Golda Rosheuvel)

Marina Thompson(by Ruby Barker)

Cressida Cowper( by Jessica Madsen )

It was also shared by Netflix that the show will have Simon Ashley join the cast for a second season to play the role of Kate Sharma. She will also be one of the love interests, Anthony. She would be acting as a smart strong woman who could never handle food just like Anthony Bridgerton.

Other than her, Charithra Chandran is also going to join the cast as Edwina Sharma. Rupert Young is going to join the show as Jack. And it was also confirmed that 2 more cast members were also added, Calam Lynch and Shelley Conn.

Bridgerton Season 2 Spoilers

If you are a novel lover and a big fan of Julia Quinn’s novel then it is most likely for you to know what is going to happen in the second season. As per Julia’s book, Anthony is more likely to become the Viscount Bridgerton after his father dies.

His father died due to a bee sting and bees mostly became an important part of the show later on. We might see the love interest of Anthony and Kate as she would be stung by one of the bees later in the novel.

It is finally confirmed that the show will be following the novel for the second season. And most likely will be focusing on Anthony’s search to find the perfect match for him.

The show maker Chris Van Dusen also confirmed while having an interview with Collider that the first season needs some work to be done and they’re also looking into Anthony’s love story right now.

After that, they are also planning on exploring Benedict and Collin more. It is more likely that they will have each of their seasons later on. And after hearing this we are sure to be wanting to see more and more of Bridgerton!

Where Can You Watch Bridgerton?

The first season of Bridget is available to watch completely on Netflix you can subscribe to the Channel and start watching this show now! Till then stay tuned with us for all such amazing updates about your favorite shows and favorite characters.