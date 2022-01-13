Scream 5 (2022) Release Date: Is it Officially Confirmed? – IGN

Welcome back fam! today I have some exciting news about this iconic movie which has been going on for a while now. This franchise has created a lot of fan base since its release. So which movie am I talking about? Yes! of course, it is the Scream.

This movie is all set to finally make a comeback on 14th January. It is a continuation of all the events that happened in the fourth part of the movie. This part is also going to introduce us to a set of newcomers who were beginning their careers with this iconic movie and even though this movie is the fifth part of the franchise it is going to be named just as scream.

Even though the fifth part of Scream will be seeing the comeback of Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, It is also the very first film which is not directed by the late Wes Craven. However, this series is going to be directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin.

They said that the reason behind making horror movies was always Scream and Craven for them.

So to answer all your questions going on in your mind regarding the scream we have collected all the information you must be wondering about. So let’s dive in and see what we have got in our pocket for you.

Scream 5 Release Date

Scream 5 is all set to be released on 14th January 2022 and if you haven’t added it to the list yet do it now!

Where Can you Watch Scream 5?

The 5th part of the scream is only Premiered in theaters, for now. Other than that no information has been provided by the makers for the movie to be present on any other platform. Also, there is no information that when the movie will be running on Paramount It is believed that it might take up to 30 to 45 days to be released on any other platform.

What is the Total Duration of Scream 5?

The fifth part of the scheme has a total duration of 114 minutes or you can even say 1 hour 54 minutes in total. This movie is the 3rd longest movie in the scream series if it is compared to all the other parts.

Other than that the second part and the third part were of 120 and 1 17 minutes respectively. The 1st and 4th parts of the scream was of 111 minutes each

Everything About Scream 5

The fifth part of Scream it’s going to be released after 25 years after all the murder cases in the first film. The 1st film had shocked the entire town of Woodsboro and in this movie. it is believed that the new killer has-beens have taken the Ghostface mask. He will be seen targeting the group of teenagers repeating the town’s dangerous past

Scream 5 Cast

The fifth part of 3 has planned on bringing most of the characters from the original movie and this includes Gale Weathers( by Courteney Cox ), Sidney Prescott(by Neve Campbell), and Dewey Riley( David Arquette ). Along with these characters we’re also going to see a lot of new faces in the show which include, Kyle Gallner, Melissa Barrera, Mikey Madison, Jack Quaid, and a lot more.

However, it was never planned that the returning cast was going to join the show again in their respective roles. As the former director, Wes Craven passed away all the actors were first denied to do the movie. But later on, Campbell received a letter from the new directors Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin of the show showing how important this movie is for them and how much respect they want to put on for the former director. After reading the letter the cast decided to get back to the show.

The letter said that they respected Wes and Scream in such a way that he was the only reason they have started making horror movies. Further expressing how honored they are to be getting such an opportunity to work on such an iconic movie and also get the way to honor Wes with it.

Below Mention is the list of the Entire Cast of the Movie:

Sidney Prescott(by Neve Campbell )

Gale Riley(by Courteney Cox)

Dewey Riley( by David Arquette )

Deputy Judy Hicks( by Marley Shelton )

Sam Carpenter( by Melissa Barrera )

Tara Carpenter( by Jenna Ortega )

Wes Hicks(by Dylan Minnette)

Richie Kirsch( by Jack Quaid)

MindyMartin( by Jasmin Brown)

Amber Freeman( by Mikey Madison)

Chad Meeks-Martin( by Mason Gooding )

Vince Schneider( by Kyle Gallner )

Deputy Vinson( by Chester Tam )

Liv McKenzie( by Sonia Ammar )

Deputy Farney( by Reggis Conquest)

How Many Films of Scream Are Present in the series?

The scream is going to be released in 2022 as the fifth part of this long-running series. The first movie was started in 1996 and since then it had a total of four parts. Now the fifth part is going to be released this year.

Who is most likely to be the Killer in Scream 5?

If we consider the previous movies the Killer is most likely to be the person who wears the Ghostface mask. However, the actual killer hasn’t been out yet. But if you look at the screen of recent posters it gives us a hint that the Killer is somewhere in that poster so most probably either someone from the old cast or the newcomers might be the killer of the show.