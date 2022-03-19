Invincible Season 2 Amazon Prime Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot Updates

Invincible Season 2 is a highly anticipated series. Even though Invincible is an animated series, it is designed for adults. The popularity of Season 2 is such that a movement was started to renew the show even when the show was running and this is actually very interesting and something unique. Invincible is inspired by the Image comics series and it belongs to the genre of superhero elements, action, science-fiction and drama. Even though Invincible Season 2 is an adult animated series, even kids can enjoy it.

In April 2021, Invincible announced happy news for the fans. The show was renewed not only for Season 2 but also for Season 3 too. Invincible Season 1 made its debut on Amazon Prime and it managed to get a whooping IMDb rating of 8.7. The official release date of Season 2 is not available. However, it is believed that Season 2 might be released either by April or May 2022.

However, it is hard to predict the release date as there is no trend to be followed. Other speculations are saying that Season 2 will not be released before 2023. Without any official confirmation, it is hard to say when Season 2 will be released. The show will be available on Prime Amazon Video. It is not clear whether all the episodes of the series will drop simultaneously or it will be released on a weekly basis. The same will be clear after an official announcement.

Rober Kirkman said that the production time frame of Invincible Season 2 has been pretty daunting. The second series requires a lot of design and a lot of things are happening. The development of Season 2 has already begun and the released date for the same will be announced soon.

Invincible Season 2: Plot

Amazon Studio is supporting Season 2 and one can expect plenty of wonderful twists in the second season of Invincible. The finale of the first season showed Omni-Man returning to space without any planned destination because of his failure to kill Mark and enslave humanity.

Casts

If the original casts return for Invincible Season 2, the viewers will see Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Grey Griffin as Monster Girl and Kevin Michael Richardson as Mauler Twins. The talented voice artists were previously enjoyed in the first season of Invincible and the fans are looking forward to these voice artists again.

It is expected that the plot of Season 2 will begin from there. In Invincible Season 2, Mark will be seen as the protector of the Earth who is on a mission to save the earth from the enemy named Viltrumites. He might also be seen helping the Coalition of Planets. In Season 2, the viewers can also see Nolan taking revenge on the Viltrum Empire. Season 2 might also consist of unnatural characters and exotic realms.

Invincible is based on the Skybound/Image comic about a teenager whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. To date, the series has won three wins and has earned nine nominations. Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley and Cory Walker are the creators of Season 2. The series belongs to the animation, action, drama, adventure, fantasy, thriller and sci-fi genres. Amazon Studios, Image Comics and Point Grey Pictures are the production companies of the series. The runtime of each episode is 50 minutes. It is believed that Season 2 will consist of eight episodes.