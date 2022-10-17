New Planet of the Apes Movie Will Be Released in Theaters on May 24, 2024

The New Planet of the Apes movie, the 4th installment in the reboot franchise, is on track for its release on May 24, 2024. This American fiction had previously brought to light the past and present dark conflicts of American history while charging the contemporary dread of nuclear war!

What can be expected more with this upcoming reboot sequel named “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” will be the interest of the article. The revelations about the cast and production crew of the “new Planet of the Apes movie”. See the details below!

The New Timeline: New Planet of the Apes Movie

What must you guys be thrilled about, the plot? The past continuity of the conflicts between the man and chimpanzees can potentially entail more dreadful evolutionary stages in the series’ new timeline. The new timeline has been announced to unfold the new horrifying plot for the “new Planet of the Apes” movie on an official Twitter account,

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” picking up many years after “War for the Planet of the Apes,”

The new timeline triggers a new dread in mind, like, what else? The last plot of “War for the Planet of the Apes’ had already streamed the backlashing war between the Humans and the Chimpanzees. The title “Kingdom of the Planet of the earth” is quite suggestive of the following plot, perhaps, revealing a complete imperial state of the Apes while ruling the mute humans down to their human state.

For instance, the author Kevin P. Sullivan (from mtv.com), in his article “Current ‘Planet of the Apes’ Series Might Not Be Just a Trilogy,” covers the interview of Andy Serkis, whose earlier predictions can be taken as a glimpse of the plot of the “new Planet of the Apes movie”,

“It might be three films,” Serkis said. “It could be four. It could be five. Who knows? The journey will continue. It might not necessarily be summarized or completely fulfilled in this next one. Eventually, we know that we’re going to end up back at ‘The Planet of the Apes,’ but whether it’s this film or not, I don’t know.”

Simultaneously, the interpretation of the continuing dystopian world of the 60’s classic “Planet of the Apes” can be comprehended for the social injustices. The injustices bear the oppressors and the oppressed at the colonial lines, alongside the contemporary nuclear dread as the humans’ self-deception of scientific progress.

Upon the muting element of the humans, which has been a cause of disturbance for the audiences, Carlos T. Lopes (from cbr.com), in his article “Why Humans Can’t Talk in the Planet of the Apes,” writes,

“The Plant of the Apes stripped humans of their voices as a metaphor. … When crafting a story, sometimes the decisions aren’t based on a logical explanation but one that would make sense for the core of the storyline. Humans don’t have a voice in the society of the apes, both physically and metaphorically. They’ve lost it because they’ve been reduced to the lowest of the levels — and that might be the best explanation that there’ll ever be to the unconfirmed question”.

The above explanation still confirms some logic behind the portrayal of our society. The silence over the wrong and the oppression against others’ rights and the growing science and technology transforming morality. The past scenarios seem more dreadful for the “new Planet of the Apes” movie. So far, we could expect this much for the new plot as there has not been a single official revelation.

Steve Asbell About the “New Planet of the Apes Movie”

However, when we have only the uncertainties about the plot for the “New Planet of the Apes Movie.” Meanwhile, we can still estimate a more complex dystopian imagination for the “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.” Accordingly, the senior editor Arron Couch (from hollywoodreporter.com), in the article “Next’ Planet of the Apes’ Cast, Title Unveiled,” shares Steve Asbell’s (the president of 20th-century fox) excitement for the “New Planet of the Apes Movie”. Asbell says,

“Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio’s legacy,” Steve Asbell, president of 20th Century Studios, said in a statement. “With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, we are privileged to continue the series’ tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and we can’t wait to share Wes’ extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024.”

Script Writers and the Producers: New Planet of the Apes Movie

Well, the plot of the “Planet of the Apes” is known for the originality given in the novel by Pierre Boulle in 1963. The classic storyline had been under transformation for its screen presentation. Hence, the screenplay writers and producers stand as the base, providing a solid structure for the screen production. Arron Couch also shares news for the screenwriters and producers for the new ‘Planet of the Apes movie,

“Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison will pen the script. Joe Hartwick Jr. Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are producing, with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping executive producing.”

The Cast and Their Characters: “New Planet of the Apes Movie”

According to the last sequel, “War for the Planet of the Apes,” we will not have Caesar, the leader of the Apes’ tribe, as the 3rd sequel had seen his death. For the new “Planet of the Apes movie,” the characters have not been revealed yet, but the official Twitter has announced the cast,

“… stars Owen Teague, Freya Allen, and Peter Macon. Directed by Wes Ball, “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” arrives in 2024.’

For further details about the new “Planet of the Apes” movie, including the cinematography, film editing, casting, production design, costume design, etc. We will share the news covered by imbd.com under the title “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)”,

For further revelation about the plot, we will catch you back here. Till then, let’s wait!