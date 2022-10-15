Enola Holmes 2 Release Date and Teaser Images Revealed

The trailer of the much-awaited Enola Holmes 2 is out here and we know that it will soon be available on Netflix. The trailer of Enola Holmes 2 was released during the TUDUM event, which was organized last month on 24. The movie will be out in November. If you have been following the second movie, you must have also encountered the first look at the photos. Keep reading to know all about Enola Holmes 2. Without further ado, let us jump in to know the release date of the series.

Enola Holmes 2: Release Date

Enola Holmes 2 will be released on November 4, 2022Friday. The exact time is:

12 AM PT

3 AM ET

8 AM UK

You can stream the series on Netflix. There are hardly a few days left for the second movie, and you can officially begin the countdown of the second movie.

The filming of the second movie began last year in October, and the filming of the series was kind of completed in late November. In January 2022, Netflix officially confirmed that the filming of Enola Holmes 2 is completed now.

Now we believe the post-production phase is available, and Enola Holmes 2 will be out soon.

Trailers

The first trailer of Enola Holmes 2 was released during the TUDUM event in September 2022 on Netflix. We can guess what the second movie is about from the trailer. In the second movie, Enola will be involved with the mystery of a missing girl. Further, the series is also connected with the case of Sherlock. Finally, we will get to see the Homes siblings team up for the upcoming movie.

The second trailer of the movie is out too. If you haven’t watched it, we recommend you to watch it below:

Cast

The cast includes:

Millie Bobby as Enola Holmes

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes

Helena as Eudoria Holmes

David Thewlis

Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury

Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade

Hannah Dodd

Susan Wokoma

Harry Bradbeer is the director of the show, and the list of the writers includes: Jack Thorne, Nancy Springer and Harry Bradbeer are the writers.

Plot

In Enola Holmes 2, we will see Enola following the footsteps of Sherlock Holmes. She will have her own agency too. While opening her agency, she will realize that hiring staff for female detectives is not easy. The reality hit hers hard, and she is about to close her agency.

Only then does she receive her first official job to find the missing sister of a matchstick girl who is penniless. Not only is this new case puzzling, but also very dangerous. She also takes the help of her brother to solve the case. We will see a deadly conspiracy in the upcoming movie. The movie belongs to the genre of action, adventure, crime, drama and mystery.

More About Enola Holmes 2

Enola Holmes 2 was confirmed in April 2021. It was also confirmed that Cavill and Brown would reprise their roles. Netflix officially confirmed the project in May 2021. According to reports, Brown was paid $10 million to reprise her role. The filming of the movie began in August 2021, and it was wrapped by January 2022. Most of the scenes were shot in Hull.

The movie is based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries by Nancy Springer. The second movie’s trailer looks very optimistic. We also know that the cases of both the Holmes siblings are connected, and we will also get to see cat-fights.

Wrap-Up

Enola Holmes 2 will be out on November 4, 2022. You can stream the movie on Netflix. If you enjoyed watching the first movie, then you will surely enjoy Enola Holmes 2. This movie looks like a better version of the previous one, for sure. Even the plot is interesting.

