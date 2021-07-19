Never Have I Ever season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In case you’re going through this page, you’ve definitely hustled through every one of the ten exciting episodes of Never Have I Ever season two and are frantic to know whether Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher have more coming up for Devi and co. Well! We have all the answers to your queries regarding Never Have I Ever Season 3.

The bad news is that there’s been no word on its future except for given that its first season was one of Netflix’s most-watched series of last year. And we’re anticipating that the latest installment should be just an equal hit if not bigger so that Netflix can renew the show for a new season.

Never Have I Ever season 3 Renewal and Release date

The third season of Never Have I Ever is being looked forward to by fans all around the world including us. However, the show hasn’t been officially renewed for a season 3 by Netflix. But, this is probably just because the network is analysing the success of season 2 (which we must say is huge). Afterall, it’s been just a short time since season 2 has been released for viewers to watch.

So when should we be able to expect a declaration with respect to the show’s future? The series initially appeared on April 27, 2020 and was officially reestablished by Netflix on July 1, 2020. We ought to hear more data about an expected third season in August or September of 2021. This means that Never Have I Ever Season 3 will release sometime around in 2022 on Netflix.

Never Have I Ever season 3 Cast

The Cast for Season 3 will obviously be the same as that of the previous seasons. A couple new characters might be added but they can only be confirmed after Netflix officially releases a list.

Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan),

Paxton (Darren Barnet),

Ben (Jaren Lewison),

Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez),

Eleanor (Ramona Young),

Devi’s mum Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan),

Kamala (Richa Moorjani).

Plot

Never Have I Ever is a show full of drama that mainly revolves around the life of Devi and her firsts. These include her first kiss, her first boyfriend and much more. It is a teen netflix show that viewers can easily relate to as they get a taste of Devi’s daily routine and mess ups.

In the season two finale the stars finally aligned for Devi as she strolled into the winter dance with Paxton after the couple officially became together. But obviously, how did this really happen. Afterall, Devi had cheated on Paxton, the school’s hottest boy, with Ben, the nerd of the school.

Initially, Paxton wanted to hide his and Devi’s new found relationship because of fear that his friends would condemn him for forgiving Devi for cheating on him and also being the reason why his swimming career went down the drain. So, he also decides to refuse Devi for the Winter Dance to save himself from any more humiliation because of her. This ultimately leads to Devi without an armed man walking into the dance with her friends. Initially, Eleanor is single like her while the rest of Devi’s group is taken. But, Eleanor too, gets whisked off into the dance floor with Trent leaving Devi feeling left out and all alone.

However, the night doesn’t end here for Devi as Paxton notices her troubled. He makes a grand gesture and asks her to be his girlfriend in front of everyone to which she happily agrees.

Is It the End?

But this isn’t the end for Devi for sure. This is because Ben figures out the reason why Devi was sending him and Aneesa to run during the relay and that she still had feelings for him. This clearly means that Season 3 is going to be even more dramatic than the previous seasons. Because will Ben leave Aneesa and pursue Devi? Will Devi be with Paxton or choose Ben? What does the future hold for Devi overall? All of these questions can be answered only when Never Have I Ever Season 3 releases.

Never Have I Ever season 3 Trailer

Because Season 3 hasn’t been announced yet, let alone filmed, no trailer or even teaser has been released. Moreover, the trailer will release only a few days before the actual season airs on Netflix.