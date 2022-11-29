When will My Hero Academia Season 7 Come Out?

Many fans are curious about when My Hero Academia Season 7 will return to their screens. Given the popularity of the ongoing anime, a seventh season is inevitable. The only question would be when.

The series is set in a fictional world where more than 80% of the world’s population possesses some form of superpower known as a “Quirk.” The emergence of these abilities has given rise to both pro heroes and the threat of villains. Izuku Midoriya is a young boy who aspires to be a hero like his hero, All Might. However, the lack of a Quirk makes this seem like an impossible dream. He is, therefore, frequently the target of bullying, such as that which comes from his childhood friend Katsuki Bakugo.

However, after an incident in which Izuku meets All Might, he proves himself worthy of becoming a hero. He is chosen as All Might’s successor to inherit his Quirk, One For All, allowing him to be accepted to U.A. High School and learn how to become a true hero.

With its action-filled superhero genre, the show was first watched by younger audiences. However, as the show progressed, it gained worldwide popularity among all kinds of people.

The anime series was announced on October 29, 2015, and would be produced by Bones. The anime is also directed by Kenji Nagasaki, written by Yōsuke Kuroda, and featured character designs by Yoshihiko Umakoshi.

Since its start, My Hero Academia’s seasons have been released promptly. Fans hope it is the same for season 7 too. Because of the high demand for the show from fans, there is no doubt the new season will release fast. The show’s demand grew unexpectedly high with the broadcast of the sixth season. They are now more than ever excited about a seventh season.

Fans can expect the new season to be released in late 2023 or 2024. This is because the show’s sixth season is still going on and will end around March 2023. So, it will take some time for the seventh season to come to the viewers’ screens.

The seventh season is also expected to be divided into two hours with 10 to 13 episodes per hour.

According to previous data and schedules of the show, My Hero Academia Season 7 will be released in the spring of 2023. Those who watch the anime with the English dub can expect the dubbed version to be released two weeks after its official release.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Characters

Fans can expect most of the main characters from the different schools, heroes, and villains to return to their roles:

Izuku Midoriya

Katsuki Bakugo

All Might

Ochaco Uraraka

Tenya Ida

Tsuyu Asui

Minoru Mineta

Momo Yaoyorozu

Fumikage Tokoyami

Denki Kaminari

Eijiro Kirishima

Shoto Todoroki

Mina Ashido

Yuga Aoyama

Kyoka Jiro

My Hero Academia Season 7 Expected Plot

The sixth season follows the climactic battle between the Heroes, who include U.A. High School students like Izuku Midoriya, and the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front, led by Tomura Shigaraki. The Heroes have managed to amass all the information they require to confront the merged-villain group Hawks. The undercover member also managed to cobble together the information from his investigation. All this could result in an all-out conflict that alters the superhuman community.

Even as hero society declines, Deku continues to fight the League of Villains with the help of pro heroes such as All Might, even as All For One and Tomura Shigaraki prepare for the final battle. The sixth season takes off from the 27th volume of the manga.

If fans want to read ahead of the release of the anime from the manga version. The seventh season will be assumed to take off from the 34th volume of the manga.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Trailer And Where To Watch It?

With the sixth season still going on, there have not been any announcements regarding the seventh season. This also means there is no trailer for the fans to watch a snippet of the seventh season.

Fans can watch the previous and the new season on platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll.

In the meantime, fans can busy themselves with the spin-offs of the series: My Hero Academia: Smash!!, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, and My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions. The series also has a variety of stage plays, video games, theatrical films, and light novels for the fans to indulge in.