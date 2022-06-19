Mayans MC Season 5 Release Date, A big Story-line Moving in For the Next Season

With the season 4 finale wrapping up, viewers want to know the future for Mayans MC season 5.

Created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter, the drama series is a spin-off of the Sons of Anarchy and has managed to make a name for itself with four seasons already released. The show revolves around two brothers, EZ and Angel, whose work is cut out for them as they are polar opposites. They are the core of the show, and their lives keep getting increasingly difficult as they get more intertwined with the motorcycle gang of Santo Padre Mayans. The duo must deal with family drama and the loss of several close ones as they try to survive and remain on top. And with EZ as the new head of the group, things are bound to change.

So, has FX renewed the show? Who will be returning for the fifth season? And will this be the end of the epic series? Continue reading to get all the latest updates!

Mayans MC Season 5 Cast

While we wait on the news for the official cast list, we can’t imagine the series without J.D. Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes. After all, the previous season has made it clear that he isn’t going anywhere, and there will be a lot of disruption wherever he goes.

Additionally, Clayton Cardenas will also be making a comeback as Angel Reyes. Sarah Bolger and Carla Baratta will play Emily Thomas and Adelita, respectively. Besides them, Emilio Rivera will return as Marcus, and we might even see members of the Sons of Anarchy appear in Mayans MC season 5 here and there.

Mayans MC Season 5 Release Date

FX has not renewed the show yet, but it’s nothing to worry about as the series has been the fifth most-watched show in total viewers on the network, coming in line after Fargo, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and Snowfall. And all of these shows have been renewed. Hence, it’s unlikely that Mayan MC Season 5 doesn’t get renewed.

In addition to the excellent tv ratings that the show has, FX will also be taking the spin-off’s popularity on Hulu into consideration before making any decision, which, luckily for fans, has been great. Moreover, season 4 left several loose ends that only a season 5 can tie. There’s a specific ending in Elgin James’ mind, and he will be bringing it on screen when the final season airs. In an interview with Variety, the showrunner explained:

“We know where it ends. I know the very last shot. It’s not in Season 4. So I’m just going to say there at least has to be one more [season]. But we know exactly where it ends, and we have been headed there for a while now.”

This has made it clear that Mayans MC will be renewed for another season in June or July 2022. This would mean that viewers can expect the new season to premiere just a year later, in the summer of 2023.

Season 4 Finale Ending

Season 4 finale, “When the Breakdown Hit at Midnight,” aired on Tuesday, June 14, giving viewers goosebumps by its end. The season ended with several cliffhangers as EZ took charge of the group. Moreover, the group’s only way of getting financially strong was put to an end when the warehouse containing all the heroin was destroyed by a masked arsonist leaving Galindo, Soledad, and the entire Mayans back at level 0.

Creeper also confessed to the several murders he had committed. Also, Isaac and Tig from the Sons of Anarchy were seen in the finale, meaning they would be bringing lots of trouble for the Mayans. Additionally, viewers got to see Miguel Galindo find himself in difficult situations in season 4, from stealing his son to learning about his biological father. It will be interesting to see if Miguel can free himself from the toxic patterns of all his blood relations or if he will be even worse than them, turning into the true villain of the series in season 5. With this kind of a finale, there is lots to explain in the FX series’ latest season.

Plot

Get ready to see more cold-blooded actions by EZ as he takes on the role of the head of Santo Padre Mayans. He will let his demons take control and perform several wrong actions in Mayans MC season 5. Nevertheless, this was always expected from him. Elgin James told in an interview with Deadline how they had always planned EZ’s character like this. He said:

“While creating these characters, Kurt [Sutter] and I talked about how EZ had this path out and was going to go to Stanford, but that was never going to happen. The universe was going to spit him out back where he belongs — that would always be his fate. For three seasons, he wasn’t sure if he was in or out, but now he’s all in. He’s making the wrong decisions, but he’s handling it as he did with his dog when he was little, where he did what no one else could.”

Furthermore, the latest season will explore the Mayans’ fight against the Sons of Anarchy, with many characters losing their lives. The two groups were at a ceasefire in season 4, but EZ managed to ruin things and begin the war that would probably lead to the doom of the Mayans. After all, the Santo Padre Mayans are a much smaller group with even lesser funds when compared to the Sons of Anarchy. What Angel will do in all of this and how he will save his brother will be essential to cover.

Also, Miguel Galindo will play another critical role in Mayans MC season 5 as he uncovers more details about himself and figures out his relationship with Reyes’ brothers and Felipe.

Trailer

There is no trailer or teaser for the FX series as its future is still uncertain. However, even after Mayans MC season 5 is confirmed, the official trailer for it won’t be released until the release date is nearby.

Until then, viewers can watch all four seasons on Hulu in the US and Sky Go, BBC iPlayer, and Disney Plus in the UK. Stay tuned for more updates on Mayans Mc season 5!