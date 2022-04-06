Line War is officially Releasing in May 2022

Finally we have received the official release date for Line War which is going to release in May! The news was highly anticipated and Steam did not waste any moment in letting the hype for the game get stronger. But what is the story of Line War and on which platforms will it be available? Well to find out, continue reading the article!

The upcoming game Line War has combined a number of genres together to create an ultimate experience for the gamers. Its control system is the unique thing about it. The commands will have a major impact on how the game will get controlled. The key is to understand the concept of commands properly because once you get this right the whole game will get much easier for you!

It is an RTS Style game that is much inspired from Command & Conquer Titles. Obviously the other important theme is to strategize while playing the game. This theme can be mastered by effective use of the commands. And with limited resources available this task will become even more harder. To summarize it all this is what you’ll be expected to do in order to play the game and survive it:

Dig into frontlines

Attack enemies

To engage with enemies and also put up a strong defense

To plan in such a way that you get to limit enemies’ expansion

Deploy buildings

Defend certain locations from attacks

There are a number of controls which will help you throughout the game. the following list has the name of all controls:

Draw Commands

Replay Again & Again.

Select your Starting Location

Focus on Strategy

Conquer Territory

Control One Army

Manage Resources

Build Build Build

But how do these controls work? Well that is a story for another day!

Line War is scheduled to release on 5th May 2022. It will get released on Steam!

System Requirements for Line War

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 / Windows 10

Processor: X64 architecture

Memory: 2048 MB RAM

Graphics: DX10, DX11, and DX12-capable GPUs

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 1000 MB available space

Sound Card: Any

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: X64 architecture

Memory: 4096 MB RAM

Graphics: DX10, DX11, and DX12-capable GPUs

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 1500 MB available space

Sound Card: Any

Unfortunately a very limited amount of information is available on the web regarding Line War and its features. So, it looks like we’ll have to wait until the reviews of the game start coming in. In case of any major updates we’ll update this site hence stay tuned!

