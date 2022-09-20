Is Laci J. Mailey pregnant? The said question has been circulating the internet for quite some time, but it is about time that we talk about those rumours and speculations now. The Canadian actress, typically famous for her outstanding work on television, has become the centre of worldwide attention in the past few days. Why, may you ask? Well, it appears that she has gained some weight, and many think that gaining weight is equivalent to being pregnant.

But to think of it, it does sound weird when you hear it or read it out loud, right? Yet, that does not seem wrong to most people since that is what we usually assume when they see a woman’s body drastically change. Sure, gaining weight is a part of being pregnant as life is growing inside of you, but you have to agree that it is not the case most of the time – not every perceptible weight gain is directly linked to being pregnant.

Like it or not, this makes you all curious to know whether Laci J. Mailey is pregnant or not. The topic of women gaining weight is not as simple as it appears on the surface.

Well, fear not! Here are all the details you need for Laci J. Mailey pregnancy rumours. Check them out now.

Laci J. Mailey Pregnant or Not – Is There Any Authenticity of the Surfacing Rumours on Internet?

Laci J. Mailey, widely known for her recurring role on Falling Skies, goes viral on almost every social media platform after the news about her being pregnant spreads like hellfire. Even though I know that all of you might be wondering whether it was authentic news or not, some people, on the other hand, might even be rooting for it to be true. Sorry to break it all, but Laci J. Mailey is not pregnant.

There is no authenticity in the rumours, assumptions or speculations surfacing on the internet.

Laci J. Mailey, like an average person, has just put on some weight.

Her slightly protruding belly does not indicate anything that she might be expecting.

We must understand that a change in your weight does not always mean being pregnant. Sometimes it could be a result of:

Loosening up on your diet.

Having a food belly (because why not?).

Or maybe because it was a post-pregnancy weight gain.

I mean, what gaining weight has to do with being pregnant in the first place? Many reasons like the ones mentioned above could have led to that weight gain.

Laci J. Mailey Post Pregnancy and Weight Gain Is a Contributing Factors in the Spread of Speculations?

The said pregnancy news would have been accurate if it was surfacing on media one prior from now because at that time, the thirty-one years old actress, Laci J. Mailey, was indeed pregnant with a girl:

Jess O’Brien from Chesapeake Shores, AKA Laci J. Mailey and her husband welcomed their second child (a baby girl) on 23rd March 2022.

The renowned TV actress has been quite open with her fans about her personal life. Considering that the actress in question loves sharing details about her spouse and children on her Instagram handle, Laci J. Mailey has a total of 51,100 followers. There,

She also posted a cute video of her adorable son and her beloved husband, Steve Bradley, watching a rocking crib in March 2022.

Mailey validates in the comments that the baby in the crib was a girl and was her daughter.

It is understood that post-pregnancy brings significant changes to one’s body. So,

It is not surprising that the actress still had the remainder of her pregnant belly, which is pretty standard.

Notably, it has not been long since her delivery either, so the pregnant belly will not vanish that soon.

However, people still think Laci J. Mailey is pregnant even though it has already been made public to the larger audience that she just had her second child.

Is Laci J. Mailey Pregnant, or are Fans Confusing it with the Pregnancy Project?

While Mailey was busy embracing parenthood, people confused her role in the 2012 film “Pregnancy Project” with the pregnancy news – thinking Laci J. Mailey was pregnant again when she was not.

I do not know how that all started, but people confused some clips from the film and thought they were real. Nevertheless, that was not the case as she is not pregnant, as we all know now.

Laci J. Mailey and Son Cassius Viral Picture Igniting Pregnancy Rumours:

Besides all of those reasons, after Laci J. Mailey shared her picture with her little son, Cassius, that was titled, 2.

As usual, people took a different turn:

Even though some thought it was because of Cassius’s upcoming second birthday.

While on the other hand, most people assumed she would have another child.

Not to mention that since she has been quiet on social media (of course, because she needs to rest after her delivery) – people are stupid enough to think that her silence is her way of confirming that Laci J. Mailey is pregnant once gained.

To put it precisely, people, you all need to relax. The Canadian actress, Laci J. Mailey, just gave birth not so long ago. Let her breathe!

And to answer the pertaining question, is Laci J. Mailey pregnant or not? Well, no. She is not.