Amber Heard’s PR team has emails leaked: “Photos of Bruises are Fake”

It seems like Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s relationship just can’t stay away from the headlines. This time, once again, their relationship is the talk of the town. And not for any good reason.

Amber Heard and her lies have been caught as Amber Heard’s PR team’s email to Jessica Kraus leaks. The leaked email clearly shows that the Aquaman star is guilty and is trying her best to prove herself innocent in the Johnny Depp defamation case.

Elon Musk’s Daughter Wants to Change Her Name?

The leaked email by Amber Heard’s Pr Team begins with them apologizing to Jessica for their misbehaviour and the threatening note. This note was sent to the journalist so that she could keep her mouth shut and stops sharing more of Amber Heard’s secrets. It read as:

“You’re in a great danger if you release Part 4 of Amber Heard fake s** party stories. You don’t wanna mess with us. Think of your family, Your choice”.

However, Jessica was not to be taken down. And it looks like Amber Heard and the team have realized this, and so sent the email. Kraus, being Kraus, did not let go of it and has shared screenshots of the email.

Florence Pugh Announced Breakup With Girlfriend

Anne Heche’s Death Update: Why Anne Heche Declared Dead Twice By Media?

Amber Heard Leaked Email

The leaked email in question confirms Amber’s crimes. And also names some of the people working with her. The strategy to save Heard’s name is also written in the email. Moreover, the email also confirms that the bruises in Amber Heard’s pictures are fake.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in 2015. The couple had good and bad times, just like every relationship. But, in 2016, the couple called it quits and filed for divorce. Everything went smoothly then, and the divorce occurred behind closed doors. Although everything changed after Heard wrote a piece in 2018 referring to Depp as a violent man. And hence, this was the beginning of the defamation case by Johnny Depp. Depp has won the case, and Heard has been declared guilty, both in the eyes of the jury and the majority of the public.

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi Break Up?

Why has Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce?

So, the Aquaman star has been seeing trying to save her name and prove herself. And clearly, she has resorted to ugly methods to do so.