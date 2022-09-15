There seems to be a new couple in Hollywood as Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid may be taking things to another level. The two were present at an exclusive party by Leo’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol in Manhattan and let’s just say the couple were seen getting cozy. The pictures of their meet-up have been circulating all over the internet, and the duo’s relationship surprises many.

After all, Leo recently broke up with Camilla Morrone, his girlfriend for four years, soon after she turned 25. Also, the 47-year-old A-lister has never dated anyone above that age. And Gigi is 27 years old, two years older than any girlfriend he has ever had. Gigi will also be the first woman Leo dates who is a mother. So clearly, this relationship will involve lots of firsts for the actor.

Gigi, on the other hand, has been single for a while now after her messy breakup with Zayn Malik. She now co-parents their two year old daughter Khai with him and hasn’t removed him entirely from her life.

What were Leo and Gigi wearing?

The duo were spotted donning a casual look with Leo wearing an all black outfit. In the leaked pictures, Leo is wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, black jeans, and a black baseball cap. On the other hand, Gigi is sporting a white crop top and baggy jeans. The supermodel left her hair open for the evening.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are taking things slow

An insider close to the couple has given details about their relationship. According to PageSix, even though the duo is dating, they are trying to take it slow. Moreover, the source also confirmed that the two have gone out alone and also meet in groups. However, they are still not exclusive.

Additionally, a source close to Gigi said that even though she thinks he is a great guy, she will be careful. Also, the source cleared that most of the duo hangouts are because of their same social groups.

So, what do you think about Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid dating? Do you think this is it? Has the Titanic star found his dream girl finally? Let us know in the comments below.

