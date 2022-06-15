Kourtney Kardashian Net Worth: Is She Richest among all Kardashian Sisters?

Kourtney Kardashian net worth has always been a talking point and inexplicable, but here we got all the explanations for your queries.

Kourtney Mary Kardashian, an American media personality, a model, and one of the 20 Most followed Instagram celebrities, has leveraged her career for opportunities well beyond television, making her a comprehend businesswoman. Furthermore, she’s the eldest Kardashian sister.

It’s a known fact that the Kardashian family is wealthy, and they made it quite apparent to the public by their appearance in the famous reality tv show Keeping up with the Kardashians. According to the latest news, Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth is estimated at around $65 million in 2022, making her the fourth most prosperous Kardashian clan, with Kim being the richest. Kourtney made most of her net worth from being a reality tv show star in Keeping Up With The Kardashian. She also keeps a balanced surge of income from social media countersigning, campaigns, apps, and being a host of lifestyle brands. Adding more to the list of Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth, her massive sparkling 12-carat engagement ring is worth $1 million.

Furthermore, In 2003, Kourtney and her mom started a children’s boutique- Smooch, which wound up after six years of good business, reportedly because Kourtney wanted to spend more time with her newborn son- Mason Disick.

Moreover, In 2006, Kourtney and her sisters opened another store, Dash, which had put the family ahead of time on the retail map. Fast forward ten years with Kardashian’s business getting stronger and with their wealth continuing to grow, they decided to close the store, as explained by Kim Kardashian on her app:

“We’ve been busy running our brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on.”

Although these stores didn’t add much to Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth, she was attached to DASH because the store was a new beginning for her after her father- Robert Kardashian’s death.

What is Kourtney Kardashian’s Age, and what’s happening in her personal life?

Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest sister of Kim and Khloe, celebrated her 43rd birthday on April 18th, 2022, at Disneyland, besieged by her friends and family. She has always been fit, but she looks finer and finer with every passing year. Her life has always been the focal point, and recently Kourtney-mother 3 got married to her beau Travis Barker-The blink 182 drummer, aged 46, after one year of dating, at Portofino, Italy. This marks Kourtney’s first marriage and Travis’s third. The famous duo embraced the gothic glamour as they walked down the aisle. The couple chose Dolce & Gabbana for their special day, and Kourtney looked gorgeous wearing a white short corset dress and long veil, while Travis donned a black suit. Kardashian’s sister and mom Kris Jenner were all in attendance, along with friends of Travis, Barker’s daughter, Alabama also attended the wedding festivities.

After the wedding, Kourtney enjoys her time in Italy with her sweetheart. Even though the wedding ceremony of the two has been the talk of the town, the combined net worth of Kourtney & Travis is still less than Kim Kardashian’s net worth alone, with Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth being $65 million and Travis Barker with a net worth of $50 million respectively. Adding more to the personal life of the eldest Kardashian sister, rumors of Kourtney being pregnant were in the air. The 43-year-old flickered the rumors by posting her photos in a skin-tight black dress on her Instagram, dropping more clues for her fans.

Does Kourtney Kardashian own a Makeup Line?

All the Kardashian sisters are entrepreneurs and well-known businesswomen, and there are a bizarre number of Kardashian business ventures around the world. With that being said, how can Kourtney be left behind?

She owns a brand name, “Poosh,” launched in April 2019, adding an obscene amount to Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth. Poosch is a nickname for Kourtney’s middle child Penelope Scotland Disick. It is a beauty, health, and lifestyle website; explaining Poosh, Kourtney said:

“People are constantly asking me how I do it all, from being a single mom to working full-time to still maintaining a social life. I get endless questions about food, kids, beauty, and fashion, so I decided to create Poosh, a curated experience and a destination for modern living.”

Poosh is being run by Kourtney’s high school best friend, Sarah Howard. Recently Kourtney’s brand Poosh made a partnership with Ambari Beauty- a skincare brand owned by Nisha Grewal.

