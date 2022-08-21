What is J.K. Rowling’s Net Worth?

Want to know more about the famous “Harry Potter Series” author J.K. Rowling’s Net Worth?

When we hear the name of J.K. Rowling, the first and foremost thing that comes to our mind is the ground-breaking Harry Potter Series. I mean, who would not have heard of her name or at least heard about Harry Potter in their whole life? I refuse to believe that someone out there has never heard of her or the series because it is evidently unimaginable. Considering the pivotal factor that the said series itself has become canonical with its arrival. Seeing that even after it has been more than a decade since its release, it is still to this day considered one of J.K. Rowling’s greatest works.

As it has not only become a global phenomenon but has also achieved a high status in the creative world. People of every age, gender, color and culture have watched those movies, and it is obvious that the subsequent generation will also be going to watch them as we did as children. All and all, it is an undeniable fact that the Harry Potter series brought a great amount of fame and, of course, lots of fortune to the author in question. As a result, she has also become one of the wealthiest persons in the United Kingdom. However, this does make us wonder about J. K. Rowling’s net worth, seeing that she said the series did change her life for good!

Well, fear not. We have all the details that you need to know about the said author!

Who is J.K. Rowling?

Before delving into her net worth, it is first necessary that we know a little bit about J.K. Rowling’s personal and professional background to understand how she reached the place where she is here today.

Personal Background:

J.K. Rowling’s real name is Joanne Rowling .

She was born on 31 July 1965 at Cottage Hospital in Yate, Gloucestershire, near Bristol in the United Kingdom.

Her parents’ names are Anne and Peter (“Pete”) James Rowling.

Rowling always had a knack for storytelling as she used to make up stories in her mind, write them down and read them to her friends and family as a child.

Later on, it also became her way of escaping from her difficult childhood.

As her mother died of a “virulent strain” of multiple sclerosis, her “strained” relationship with her father also complicated things.

Although the author always wanted to become a writer, she went on to study French and the classics at the University of Exeter and graduated from it in 1987.

Mainly because of practical reasons as her parents thought she would have better job prospects seeing that she is bilingual.

Pen Name:

J.K. Rowling is actually her pen name under which she writes her works.

However, she did not have any middle name at birth, but she chose her paternal grandmother’s name “Kathleen” as her second initial “K” in her pen name for ease of pronunciation.

Mainly because the Staff at Bloomsbury Publishing suggested that it would be better if she used two initials rather than her full name.

Seeing that young boy, who was their target audience, probably would not want to read a book that is written by a woman.

Besides that, she also uses the pseudonym ‘Robert Galbraith’ for her crime fiction books.

Professional Background:

J.K. Rowling is a British author, novelist, film producer and philanthropist.

Early Work:

The author wrote her first story ‘Rabbit’ at just the age of six,

Moreover, when she was eleven, she also wrote a short story, “The Seven Cursed Diamonds.”

Career Breakthrough:

Her famous work is the Harry Potter series. She wrote and published a seven-volume children’s fantasy series published from 1997 to 2007:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

Moreover, the magnificent series sold:

Over 500 million copies

It has been translated into at least 70 languages

Subsequently, generated a global media franchise, including films and video games.

Rowling’s Other Works:

Besides that, J.K. Rowling has also explored genres like Drama, Young Adult, Fiction, and Crime Fiction other than Fantasy. Thus, other works include:

Non-Series:

The Casual Vacancy (2012)

The Ickabog (2020)

The Christmas pig (2021)

Fantastic Beasts:

Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them (2016)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018)

The Secrets of Dumbledore: The Complete Screenplay (2022)

Hogwarts Library:

Quidditch Through the Ages (1999)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2001)

The Tales of Beedle the Bard (2008)

Non-fiction:

Very Good Lives: The Fringe Benefits of Failure and the Importance of Imagination (2015)

Pottermore Presents:

Hogwarts: An Incomplete and Unreliable Guide (2016)

Of Heroism, Hardship and Dangerous Hobbies (2016)

Of Power, Politics and Pesky Poltergeists (2016)

Cormoran Strike Series:

The Cuckoo’s Calling (2013)

The Silkworm (2014)

Career of Evil (2015)

Lethal White (2018)

Inspiration for Writing ‘The Harry Potter Series’

Her Mother’s Death:

Her mother always had a great influence on her daughter, as she also loved to read, and their home was filled with books that subsequently strengthened the author’s interest in storytelling over the years.

However, her mother’s death is also a huge factor that acted to drove her to write the Harry Potter series.

As she transferred all of her grief into the protagonist’s longing for his parents, it was made clear that there was “evident parallelism” between the author’s and Harry’s pain.

Connection With Trains?

Besides her mother’s death, there was another factor that influenced her creation.

She apparently has a connection with the train.

Seeing that both of her parents met on a train and also happened to share a trip from King’s Cross station, London, to their naval postings at Arbroath, Scotland.

For your kind information, the famous magical platform 9 3⁄4 in the series was also at the King Cross Station.

Moreover, she also got the idea to write about the characters Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger while she was delayed train trip in the mid-1990s.

J.K. Rowling’s Net Worth: How Much Is It?

Seeing that the British author has been thriving since her hit series, people were already guessing that J.K. Rowling might have a hefty amount of fortune in her bank. Well, all of you were not wrong as she went from a “penniless divorcee” to “hitting the jackpot” in the end.

So, get ready to have your mind blown to bits and pieces, people, because J.K. Rowling’s Net Worth is much beyond all of your expectations. Considering the main fact that she has a whopping net worth of £820 Million and which is much more than $1 Billion USD dollars. Which says a lot in itself!

Besides that,

She earns an average of $50 – $100 million USD dollars in a year from her numerous other activities.

Moreover, she also earned $90 million USD dollars between June 2018 and June 2019,

This is quite a lot of money, right? But, I think it is very much deserved. Seeing that she has to go through a lot of struggles, family drama, martial trauma and financial problems to achieve the social standing that she has today as a successful author.

J.K. Rowling’s Net Worth: World’s Highest Paid Author?

Forbes reported her as the world’s highest-paid author in the year 2008. Which, if you ask me, does not come as a big surprise. Seeing that said author in question has gained a lot of success and recognition through her creative abilities. Besides that, J. K. Rowling’s net worth also says a lot about how far she has come over the years. So, it was expected news that she might become the highest-paid author with every passing day.

She once also shared her thoughts in an interview about her ever-growing fame in 2015. Where she confessed that she has got “plenty of money, more money than I ever dreamed I would have” in her bank. However, she also added that she is “not a billionaire,” as most of us would assume.

Although, her estimated net worth does indicate otherwise.

J.K. Rowling’s Net Worth: How Much She Earned From The Harry Potter Series?

For her very first book in the series, J. K. Rowling received from the Scottish Arts Council:

A £1,500 advance is about $2,000 USD dollars .

Alongside an £8,000 grant that is approximately $10,800 USD dollars.

Moreover, one year after her first book “Philosopher’s Stone” was published:

It was held for auction for the rights to publish it in the United States of America.

Subsequently, she won a huge amount of $105,000 USD dollars from Scholastic Inc. in exchange for the rights.

Besides that, Warner Bros. Pictures also purchased film rights to the first two Harry Potter novels for a reported $1 million USD dollars:

She accepted the offer, but it was only on the basis that it should be based on her books.

She would retain the right to final script approval.

As well as have some control over merchandising.

J.K. Rowling’s Net Worth: Charity Work And Property

According to our resources,

She owns a £4.5 million Georgian house in Kensington

She also has a £2 million home in Edinburgh.

Moreover, she has also done a lot of charity work: