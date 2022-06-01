Is NCIS Season 20 Release Date Confirmed?

NCIS first premiered in 2003 and has 19 seasons now. The very fact that it has been running since 2003 speaks volumes about the popularity of the series and explains the fans’ excitement for NCIS Season 20. If you haven’t watched the series yet and are wondering what exactly NCIS is, let us decode the name of the series for you. NCIS is the abbreviation for Naval Criminal Investigative Series. NCIS, to date, has enjoyed 27 wins and 40 nominations. The 19 episodes of the series housed 435 episodes. It is the third-longest running-scripted US primetime television series. The popularity of the series grew with each passing season.

NCIS Season 20 Is Renewed

CBS officially renews NCIS for NCIS Season 20. The confirmation about the renewal was made on the official Twitter handle. While talking about the renewal of the series NCIS tweeted that the season finale cliffhanger has shocked many fans, and the 19th season is officially wrapped. The tweet was completed with the sentence that NCIS will be back before the fans know it.

The official Twitter handle of CBS later confirmed the renewal of the series. NCIS Season 19 was a massive hit amongst the fans, and it became the most-watched broadcast series with 11.11 million viewers. The series also left a social media footprint of 95.8 billion.

Release Date

With the official confirmation about the upcoming season, the release date of NCIS Season 20 is something that the fans know about. It is a little bit too early to ask about the release date of the 20th season because the 19th season ended recently on May 23, 2021.

However, one cannot deny that NCIS Season 20 was always a plan. The major cliffhanger of Season 19 makes us think that way. Therefore, the chances are high that the work for the upcoming season has already begun. This means that there will be no significant delays for Season 20.

Even though it is challenging to know the exact release date of Season 20 because there is no official announcement, speculation is still there. We can expect the premiere of Season 20 during the fall of 2022. Yet still, this is just speculation, and we will have to be patient for the official announcement before confirming the release date.

NCIS Season 20 Cast

We can expect new faces and the departure of a few looks from Season 20 NCIS. However, we hope to have the original crews of the show. We can expect the following casts:

Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Sasha Alexander as Caitlin Todd

Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo

Pauley Perrette as Abby Sciuto

David McCallum as Dr. Donald

Sean Murray as Timothy McGee

Cote de Pablo as Ziva David

Lauren Holly as Jenny Shepard

Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance

Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Episodes

We expect that the number of episodes of Season 20 will be anywhere between 21 to 24. This has been the trend with the previous seasons of the series. The episodes will have a runtime of 39-44 minutes. However, the number of episodes has varied in each season, and therefore, the precise count cannot be confirmed.

Plot

The plot of NCIS Season 20 will revolve around Agent Parker, who is framed for a murder. The accusation of Parker puts the NCIS to put their lives and jobs at risk to uncover the truth. The upcoming episode is expected to disclose the mysteries of the murder. The cliffhanger of the 19th season will be answered in the upcoming season.

Furthermore, We will update the post when we will get more information about Season 20 NCIS once the official information starts coming in.

