Who does not know about the one-of-a-kind British actress Millie Bobby Brown? Who is Millie Bobby Brown dating? Seeing that the young girl, who at one point decided to give up her dream of acting, eventually became an icon in Hollywood with her role as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things (2016 – present) – swooping the hearts of the viewers through her ground-breaking acting. There is no doubt that Millie Bobby Brown has now become one of the most successful and admired celebrity figures in the whole world, but there is also no denying the fact that gaining immense popularity and fame at such a young age does come with its cons as well. Considering the main fact that she has been always under intense media scrutiny as many want to know all the details about her personal life (especially about the teen’s dating life). Wanting to know who is Millie Bobby Brown dating as of now and how serious the two are and whatnot.

Even though we should definitely respect the actress’ privacy, the “Stranger Things” star is not shy to showcase her budding romance with her new boyfriend to the curious fans who are dying to know who she is currently involved with.

Well, to tame the hunger of all the people who were asking questions like “Is Millie Bobby Brown Dating” anyone or not? We have brought you all the newfound information that you need to know about her new lover!

Is Millie Bobby Brown Dating Anyone or Not?

Is Millie Bobby Brown Dating? Well, yes, she is indeed in a healthy relationship with Jake Bongiovi. The eighteen-year-old actress is currently dating the major rockstar Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi.

Eiza González Boyfriends: Check Actresses Dating History!

How did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Start Dating?

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi began to date each other in the summer of 2021 after being friends for a long time and have just recently celebrated their first year anniversary. Although the pair has not been much vocal about their relationship in any of the interviews, the two have been quite open about their display of utmost love and affection for one another on their social media platforms.

Besides, the myriad of their cute selfies popping up in our news feeds also gave fans a hunch about their involvement with each other in the very start of 2021, but the two initially shut down the relationship rumors by insisting that they were just “bff <3.”

However, it is crystal clear that was totally not the case at all, as by the month of November 2021, the two confirmed dating for real when the Stranger Things star shared a blurred yet intimate picture of her embracing Jake Bongiovi on the London Eye on 1st of November, 2021 on her Instagram.

Who is Charli Dating?

Who is Milly Bobby Brown Boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi?

Millie Bobby Brown boyfriend “Jake Bongiovi” is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi and restaurateur Dorothea and has three siblings, namely: Stephanie, Jesse, and Romeo.

The 20-year-old got accepted into Syracuse University in 2020 and even plans to get a PhD. Jake Bongiovi happens to describe himself as an actor on his Instagram handle (P.S. He also made an appearance as an extra in Stranger Things 4), but he did mention that he has no interest in following his celebrity father’s footsteps in a music career.

In the spring/summer 2022 issue of Man About Town, he shed light on the said matter that:

“I think I’ll leave that to my dad! There’s really no following the act there. There was always music playing in the house growing up, all different types of genres from all different types of worlds. But what spoke to me were the people on the screen, not the voices through the speakers.”

Even though he is a young boy, Millie Bobby Brown boyfriend appears to be full of surprises as he happens to have a history in activism as well; seeing that he helped stage a national student walkout to protest against the rise of gun violence in the United States of America in response to the murder of total of 17 people in Parkland, Florida, 2018.

At that time, he was only a sophomore student at Pennington High School, but apparently, he possess great moral values as he thinks that:

“It’s enough. It’s happened too many times that we watch it, and we cannot let it go away this time.”

There is no doubt that Millie Bobby Brown has got herself a great guy as her boyfriend.

Is Joshua Bassett Gay?

When did Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi meet for the First Time?

Considering the main fact that both Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi come from A-list circles, it is safe to say that the two of them actually met through some mutual friends. Although the couple has not officially revealed to the public how the two first met, it is assumed that this is how they were most probably introduced to one another.

Tom Brady Net Worth 2022

Who is Millie Bobby Brown Dating?

Mille Bobby Brown (18) has been dating Jake Bongiovi (20) since the year of 2021, and the two are going strong till now; they made their official couple debut at the BAFTAs awards this year, where Brown was donning a classy black velvet lacy dress, and Bongiovi was in a sleek black suit.

Elvis Presley’s Wife’s Age Gap: How Old Was Priscilla When She Met Elvis?