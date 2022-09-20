Is Invasion Season 2 Releasing in 2022?

Invasion season 2 is officially renewed! In fact, it was renewed just before the season 1 finale premiered to let all viewers know that this is not the end.

Invasion revolves around a battle of survival for the human race as they try to defeat the aliens that have invaded their planet. The Apple TV+ series shows how different people react differently to the situation and how they all try to overcome the Invasion in their own way. The first season shows the initial phase of the Invasion and prepares viewers for all the action that is about to come next in the second season. It will feature a planetary-scale conflict which is no less than a doomsday for humans who are trying their best to fight. So, if you have enjoyed Invasion season 1 and want to be up to date about the upcoming season, here are all the details.

Invasion Season 2 Release Date

It’s been a while since the first season premiered, and the show got renewed. The renewal for Invasion came as quite a surprise as it got a mediocre response, and its Rotten Tomatoes rating was also below average. However, Apple Tv probably saw something in the show’s storyline and greenlit it.

But even after being renewed almost a year back, there is no official release date for Invasion season 2. Additionally, everyone around the show is being quite secretive and is not letting any details about the second season slip. However, looking at how long it took to produce and release the first season on Apple Tv+, we think that the second season will premiere in mid to late 2023.

The Rings of Power Episode 5 Release Date & amp; Time

Netflix announces Tudum 2022 fan event Release Date and Lineup

Invasion Season 2 Cast

Since the series mainly revolves around an intergalactic war and alien Invasion, some of the characters passed away in the first season and will not be returning. Nonetheless, the rest of the cast members from the first season will be making a comeback and includes the following.

Golshifteh Farahani as Aneesha Malik

Tara Moayedi as Sarah Malik

Shamier Anderson as Trevante Cole

Firas Nassar as Ahmed “Manny” Malik

Azhy Robertson as Luke Malik

Aziz Capkurt as Kuchi

Billy Barratt as Caspar Morrow

Daisuke Tsuji as Kaito Kawaguchi

Additionally, Sam Neill as Sheriff Jim Bell Tyson and Shioli Kutsuna as Mitsuki Yamato will also probably return to play their roles.

Moreover, we are sure some new cast members will be added to the above-mentioned list to spice up things. However, the names of these new additions and their roles are still not shared. And once we get an update on it, we will let you know.

Feud Season 2 Release Date at FX

When does Ted Lasso Season 3 Come Out?

Plot

While the official plot synopsis for Invasion season 2 is not here, we have quite a few inside details about it thanks to Simon Kinberg, one of the executive producers as well as writer of the Apple TV+ series. During comic con 2022, Kinberg shared that the Invasion has just begun and that all the incidents that took place in the first season are only building up the real action of season 2. He also added that the season would take place in a timeline months after the final events of season 1.

This will be a time when everyone will know what is going on around them. After all, so many countries have been completely wiped off the face of Earth. The second season will show how everyone on Earth will be dealing with the Invasion and how society will change. Moreover, it will also show your favourite heroes coming together to fight the Invasion and the new type of enemy that is here to destroy their planet. It will also show them ready to fight and put up a strong forefront. Kinberg also shared that even with all the ongoing chaos, viewers will get to see the effects of it all on family and the various emotions such as hope and love being explored by our characters.

Severance Season 2 Release Date – When is it coming out?

Overall, Invasion season 2 will be a whole other level as compared to the previous season. It will probably feature the final battle as all the heroes will try to save Earth from any more destruction.

Even with all these details, there is a lot of information that is unknown about Invasion season 2. So, stay tuned as we try to get more intel on it.