House of Ho Season 2 is Renewed on HBO Max

As the name suggests, House of Ho revolves around the Ho family. Binh Ho and Hue Ho lead the family. They are a Vietnamese family who is living the American dream. The series first premiered in 2020, and now, we have news about House of Ho season 2. The show received mixed reviews; therefore, the audience was unsure whether the series would return for a second season. However, we now have the official confirmation that House of Ho season 2 is happening. This reality television show was a hit amongst Asians for its relatable issues. Here are all the details of the upcoming season.

House of Ho season 2: Release Date

House of Ho season 2 will be released on August 25, 2022. The second season will feature ten episodes in total. According to reports, on August 25, 2022, three episodes will be aired immediately. Therefore, there is a possibility of binge-watching there. On September 1, three more episodes will be dropped. Finally, the last four episodes of House of Ho season 2 will be available to the audience on September 8. Below is the summarised release date of the different episodes:

August 25: Episode 1-3

September 1: Episode 4-6

September 8: Episode 7-10

Keep your calendar marked!

It seems like the fans can binge-watch the series without actually binge-watching. On that note, we are curious to know if you like the format of the show? Let us now focus on the casts of the second season.

House of Ho season 2: Casts

House of Ho is a reality show. Therefore, it is obvious that everyone will be portraying themselves. Also, the show entirely revolves around the Ho family. Consequently, we will see the members of the Ho family again. Here is the list of the cast:

Washington Ho

Judy Ho

Binh Ho

Cousin Sammy

Aunt Tina

Hue Ho

Lesley Ho

Tammy Gee

Further, we might see a few more new faces in the upcoming season to add more spice to the series. We do not have any information regarding the new casts yet.

The first look pictures are available. Just like the first season, everything shouts lavishly. The upcoming season’s trailer is still not out and is a reality show; therefore, the plot cannot be predicted either. We will update this section with some information once it is officially available. Until then, let us throw some light on the show’s review.

Review

House of Ho season 2 has an IMDB rating of 5.7. Therefore, it is safe to say that it has a mixed review. Few fans think that the show is scripted. However, the same cannot be confirmed. On the other hand, there is a group of fans who are supporting House of Ho. It is not about the money for the House of Ho show. The show is more about the issues that Asian children face. It is refreshing to see the struggles of the Asian family on a global platform. It is the diversity we expect to see in today’s globalized world.

After watching the show, we can say everything looks beautiful from the outside. But everyone is facing their struggles and battles.

It will be interesting to see whether season 2 manages to raise the bar for the series or not. If you haven’t watched the first season yet, you should turn on HBO Max because that’s where you will find more information about the show. We expect more drama from the second season. How excited are you about the second season?