Heels Season 2 Theory Predicts What’s Next?

The latest show about wrestling on Starz, Heels, seems to have gathered a huge fan following in a short period of time. Following a successful season 1, fans are eager to know all the latest details about Heels Season 2. The series that debuted its pilot season in August 2021 received multiple praises from its viewers. The show currently has a 96% overall rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Further, it also has an impressive 8 out of 10 IMDb rating.

What puts Heels a class apart from other series is how authentically it describes all that goes on behind the scenes in the world of wrestling. The show’s marketing team must be commended, as they keep dropping updates regarding the latest season. This ensures that fans constantly have something new to revive their excitement. Ever since the series received its renewal for season 2 in November 2021, multiple updates followed. Here is a summary of everything we know about the latest season of Heels.

Heels Season 2 Filming Wraps – Is it Coming in July at Starz?

Cast for Heels Season 2

While the team did keep its fans in the loop with filming updates etc., they have not revealed too much about the exact cast. Nonetheless, the creators and cast surely have dropped multiple easter eggs (some more obvious than others), hinting towards the potential cast for season 2. Seems like most of the cast from season 1 is carrying forward their role into the sophomore installment. We predict the following cast members to make a comeback in the latest season:

Stephan Amell (known for Arrow and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) as Jack Spade

Alexander Ludwig (known for The Hunger Games and Vikings) as Ace Spade

Alison Luff (known for Broadway’s Ghost and Wicked) as Staci Spade

Kelli Burgland (known for Lab Rats and Now Apocalypse) Crystal Tyler

Mary McCormack (known for West Wing and The Kids Are Alright) as Willie Day

Allen Maldonado (known for Black-ish and The Last OG) as Rooster Robins

James Harrison (a professional American football outside linebacker) as Apocalypse

Chris Bauer (known for Third Watch and The Wire) as Wild Bill Hancock

Roxton Garcia as Thomas Spade

David James Elliot as Tom Spade (only seen in flashbacks)

CM Punk as Rick Rabies

Heels Season 2 – WWE and Guardians of the Galaxy Veteran May Appear

Moreover, we expect some new editions to join the cast for the sophomore installment as well. Topping the list among these is Dave Bautista. While Bautista’s exact role in the second season still remains a mystery, his involvement, however, is no mystery. Back in March 2022, Stephen Amell shared a Twitter post with Dave Bautista, captioned

“Couple of Hall of Famers trading stories today…”

The post featured the backdrop of the squared wrestling ring and what seemed like a face injury. This was enough to build excitement amongst Heels fans. Bautista is not new to acting. Apart from being a star WWE wrestler, Bautista is also part of the main cast in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

It is possible that other newer editions may join the cast of season 2 as well. Although, we do not know much about who they may be. Guess we will have to wait till the sophomore installment drops to find out more about this.

Heels Season 2 Possible Release Date

Ever since Heels season 2 received the green light, multiple speculations regarding its release date were made. However, as we get closer and closer to the show’s release, many of these seem to become invalid. The series started filming for season 2 back in March of 2022. Clearly, the team was hard at work as in June, Stephen Amell posted that filming was almost finished. Amell posted a video on his Instagram on 25th June 2022 to confirm that only five more days of filming were left.

Heels Season 2 Release Date Announcement at Starz

Just a week later, on 2nd July, Amell posted another video confirming that filming for season 2 was officially complete. He also went on to show his gratitude towards completing filming for ten seasons of shows (8 of Arrow and 2 of Heels). This update made fans even more restless. Many predicted that the series may actually release the same month in July. However, that clearly was not the case. Even though filming finished, a lot of post-production work was still pending.

Keeping all variables in mind, we believe that Heels Season 2 would release sometime in October of this year. This gives the team ample time to wrap up post-production work. Further, the series would potentially have about 8-10 episodes, like season 1. Similar to its predecessor, season 2 would follow a weekly episode release format as well.

Season 2 Storyline

Heels follows the story of the two Spade brothers, Jack and Ace Spade, as they strive to live up to their father’s legacy. Within the ring, the two brothers fight to win the Duffy Wrestling League championship. Jack is the heel (villain), and Ace is the face (hero) within the ring. Outside the ring, however, Jack is the average businessman with a family and many dreams. Jack suffers from separating his negative image within the ring from his actual personality. Ace, on the other hand, must live up to his hero image outside of the ring as well. Like any average human, Ace has his flaws and demons as well that he has difficulty coming to terms with.

Season 1 ended with Jack and Staci’s relationship being put at risk as a result of Jack’s negligence. His relationship with his brother, Ace, also suffered. Heels Season 2 is likely to put the main focus on Jack trying to rebuild his bond with his family. He must work hard to save his marriage and his relationship with his brother.

Trailer

The trailer for Heels Season 2 is yet to release. However, with filming wrapped up, it seems like a trailer may just be around the corner. If the show does release its sophomore season in October, we believe that an August trailer release may be highly plausible. The season 1 trailer dropped three months prior to its release. Therefore, the predicted date seems to follow the same trend.

While restless fans wait for the trailer to release, rewatch the season 1 trailer below to build up your excitement. Further, keeping up with the cast’s socials also seems to be quite helpful in the case of Heels.

