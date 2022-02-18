Hbo and Hbo Max Chief Comment on ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Peacemaker’ Ratings Success, Pending Discovery Acquisition

Discovery’s acquisition of Warner Media is entering the final stretch and now HBO/ HBO Max is living up to its glory as one of the most prized assets in the proposed deal. HBO and HBO Max started 2022 with glory with the success of Season 3 of Succession in 2021.

Further, Euphoria of HBO that starred Zendaya received extremely good ratings and became a popular series seeing new highs almost every week. The premiere of Season 2 literally was a huge hit in HBO Max and almost broke it, literally.

Currently, Season 2 opener will soon be garnering 17 million viewers across all the platforms which is 2.5x the average audience of the previous season. Further, Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson, kept seeing itself as the number one title on HBO Max in the U.S. and became a top series on the global platform.

Peacemaker, the Suicide Squad spinoff series of James Gunn also saw a set series high in HBO Max. Further, the period drama titled The Gilded Age by Julian Fellow received a very strong rating performance. All the series will be enjoying a renewal along with two additional shows from HBO.

Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer while commenting on the same said that they were thrilled with the performance of Euphoria against the Super Bowl and that he was proud of Sam, Zendaya, and the entire time. He further added that he was happy to see the acceptance of Peacemaker and is looking forward to engaging in more work with James and the team.

Peacemaker

It is an American television series created by James Gunn for HBO Max. The television show is based on the DC Comics character Peacemaker. The genre of Peacemaker belongs to action, black comedy, and superhero. The television show stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick.

Peacemaker premiered on HBO Max on January 13, 2022, with the first three episodes of the show. And then, new episodes were aired on a weekly basis until February 17.

The first season of Peacemaker featured eight episodes. The television show managed to garner positive reviews for the performance of Cena and the direction of Gunn. Peacemaker will be coming back for a second season and Gunn will be seen writing and directing all the episodes.

Peacemaker managed to receive an approval rating of 95% in Rotten Tomato and the Metacritic score was 69. The show was seen as a huge success.

Euphoria

Euphoria is an American teen drama television show that streamed on HBO and was created and written by Sam Levinson. It is based on Euphoria by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. The first episode of Euphoria Season 1 premiered on June 16, 2019, and then in July 2019, it was renewed for a second season.

The show managed to collect positive reviews since its release and was praised for its story, score, cinematography, and performance of the cast along with its approach to handling mature topics with delicacy.

Euphoria further managed to receive nominations for the British Academy Television Award for Best International Programme, TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Dra.

Zendaya for her performance in the show received a Primetime Emmy Award and a Satellite Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series. The second season of Euphoria is still airing and the eighth and final episode of the show will be released on February 27, 2022. The second season managed to get an average rating of 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The strong performance that HBO and HBO Max have been delivering is something that Casey Bloys is celebrating and praising. With such strong performance, both HBO and HBO Max are proving to be the most priced assets of the deal in which Discovery will be acquiring WarnerMedia.

