Lord of the Rings The Rings of Power Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot: When is it Out?

Taking us back to Middle Earth, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is expected to be the most spectacular series in the Lord of the Rings franchise.

The series brings together a variety of extremely talented actors to make something sensational! The plot is exciting, the production team is spectacular and the trailer for the series has blown our minds away!

It follows several cues from the Lord of the Rings books but adds its own spice and touch to create a unique show, the likes of which fans have never seen before! You can find out all the details about Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power down below including its release date, plot, and trailer.

In 2017, Amazon purchases The Lord of The Rings franchise with the hope of making a five-season series! It set the budget for this show as $1 billion. Thus, making it the most expensive series to be produced!

Filming for the first season began in February 2020. However, pandemic-related lockdowns and delays greatly pushed back production times! In fact, it took more than a year for filming to complete with production ending in August 2021.

The official release date is announced by Amazon. The series is set to debut on September 2, 2022. The first season will consist of eight episodes, with one episode premiering each week. Thus, if you want to binge-watch the series altogether, you’ll have to wait until October 21, 2022.

Lord of the Rings Plot

The story of Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power takes place in the very beginning, before the era of the J.R.R. Tolkiens books and Peter Jackson’s movies. Patrick McKay described the plot saying,

“The forging of the rings. Rings for the elves, rings for dwarves, rings for men, and then the one ring Sauron used to deceive them all. It’s the story of the creation of all those powers, where they came from, and what they did to each of those races.”

He also added, “Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring – but before there was one, there were many. And we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

The series will be set in the Middle Earth’s Second age. It will deal with forging the rings of power, the rising of Sauron The Dark Lord, Numenor’s tale, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.

Lord of the Rings Cast

The cast list for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power includes the following actors.

Morfydd Clark plays the role of Galadriel. She is the Northern Armies’ Commander wanting revenger for the death of her elven brothers.

Charlie Vickers plays the role of Halbrand, another elf.

Sophia Nomvete playing the role of Princess Disa

Robert Aramayo plays the role of Elrond. He is an important elf.

Owain Arthur plays the role of Prince Durin IV, king of Khazad-dûm.

Ismael Cruz Cordova playing the role of elf Arondir

Nazanin Boniadi playing the role of Bronwyn

Will Fletcher plays the role of Finrod, Galadriel’s brother.

Daniel Weyman playing the role of The Stranger

Charles Edwards plays the role of Celebrimbor. He is the creator of the rings of Power.

Markella Kavenagh playing the role of Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot

The total cast list contains 32 actors. However, we only know the names of a few as of yet.

Lord of the Rings Trailer

On February 13, 2022, Amazon released the first trailer for The Lord of The Rings’ upcoming series. Keeping in mind the cost of making this series, it is no surprise that the trailer is absolutely fantastic!

A new legend begins this fall. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, only on @PrimeVideo Sept 2, 2022. #LOTRonPrime #LOTR #LOTRROP pic.twitter.com/o4o2udfiec — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 14, 2022

It features Galadriel trying to get across a ginormous ice wall in Forodwaith and glimpses of important elves. It also includes a shooting meteor with a man inside it and the hobbit’s predecessors. The trailer is jam-packed with action, beautiful landscapes, and plot spoilers. You can view it on YouTube and Amazon Prime.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many seasons will Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power have?

The series is expected to contain five seasons.

The second season is greenlit for production by Amazon. Filming will probably begin in the latter part of 2022.

What is the cost of making the first season?

The first season alone costs $465 million which is more than the cost of the entire movie trilogy! Thus, fans can expect the highest quality graphics and production.

